Trump Confirms Ukraine Still Getting Intel As U.S. Wants War to End

The United States is continuing to share intelligence with Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been critical of the recent diesel supply agreement between the U.S. and Russia.

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“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end, so we're working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

.@POTUS on Ukraine: "We are helping them and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end, so we're working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end." https://t.co/4zRW26M8v6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2026

The president said over the weekend that there was an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but Russia then struck two power plants, as there were also reports of a Ukrainian strike against a Russian oil facility, according to Newsweek.

He also said this weekend that Zelensky “never” agrees to do a deal to end the war, saying that “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

Despite tensions earlier in the president’s second term, Zelensky and the president have generally had much more known and positive dialogue in recent months prior to the diesel deal, including a White House meeting this summer and a United Nations General Assembly conversation last month. Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke last week regarding the diesel agreement, but they have not held an in-person summit in Alaska last year.

Ukrainian representatives met with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami last week as the U.S. aims to arrange an end to the extremely deadly conflict that started in 2022 with Russia’s attempted invasion of the Eastern European nation.

A report from the negotiating team following its meetings in the United States and based on daily communication with the American President’s team. Ukraine is ready for real decisions and de-escalatory steps to bring an end to this war closer. Ukraine has supported the energy ceasefire. Our position is absolutely clear: Ukraine is ready to guarantee the energy ceasefire, as announced by the American President, and Russia must take corresponding steps. As of now, there is no indication that Russia is complying with the conditions outlined by the American President. Unfortunately, there were strikes on our energy infrastructure yesterday, and strikes on our energy infrastructure continue today. All day long, there have been air raid alerts across Ukraine, Russian “shaheds” are being used, and aerial bomb strikes continue. If these strikes are indeed Russia’s response to the U.S. President’s statement, it means the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer. A lot depends on America’s position for de-escalation to actually succeed. Pressure on Russia is needed. We continue to communicate with the American side at all levels. We defined the next steps and the diplomatic framework. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 12, 2026

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“As of now, there is no indication that Russia is complying with the conditions outlined by the American President,” Zelensky wrote on X on Monday.

“Unfortunately, there were strikes on our energy infrastructure yesterday, and strikes on our energy infrastructure continue today. All day long, there have been air raid alerts across Ukraine, Russian ‘shaheds’ are being used, and aerial bomb strikes continue,” he added. “If these strikes are indeed Russia’s response to the U.S. President’s statement, it means the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer.”

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