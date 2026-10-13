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Trump Confirms Ukraine Still Getting Intel As U.S. Wants War to End

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 13, 2026 1:45 PM
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Trump Confirms Ukraine Still Getting Intel As U.S. Wants War to End
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The United States is continuing to share intelligence with Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been critical of the recent diesel supply agreement between the U.S. and Russia.

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“We are helping them, and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end, so we're working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday. 

The president said over the weekend that there was an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but Russia then struck two power plants, as there were also reports of a Ukrainian strike against a Russian oil facility, according to Newsweek

He also said this weekend that Zelensky “never” agrees to do a deal to end the war, saying that “it's time for Ukraine to get a new president.” 

Despite tensions earlier in the president’s second term, Zelensky and the president have generally had much more known and positive dialogue in recent months prior to the diesel deal, including a White House meeting this summer and a United Nations General Assembly conversation last month. Meanwhile, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke last week regarding the diesel agreement, but they have not held an in-person summit in Alaska last year. 

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Ukrainian representatives met with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami last week as the U.S. aims to arrange an end to the extremely deadly conflict that started in 2022 with Russia’s attempted invasion of the Eastern European nation. 

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“As of now, there is no indication that Russia is complying with the conditions outlined by the American President,” Zelensky wrote on X on Monday.  

“Unfortunately, there were strikes on our energy infrastructure yesterday, and strikes on our energy infrastructure continue today. All day long, there have been air raid alerts across Ukraine, Russian ‘shaheds’ are being used, and aerial bomb strikes continue,” he added. “If these strikes are indeed Russia’s response to the U.S. President’s statement, it means the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer.”

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News Topics RUSSIA | UKRAINE | VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY | WHITE HOUSE
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