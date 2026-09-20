Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Russian Energy Sector

Ukraine has launched one of the largest drone attacks in history against Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, as the war has eclipsed four and a half years in length.

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Our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia’s key oil industry facilities and the aggressor’s logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine. The systems used included FP-1, RZ-100,… pic.twitter.com/ka5mlDSgb7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 20, 2026

BREAKING: Ukraine fired one of its largest drone attacks ever, estimated to include 1,600+ drones, targeting the Moscow region and hitting the city's main oil refinery.



This comes just 6 days after President Trump said Ukraine and Russia agreed not to hit energy targets in an… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 20, 2026

Good morning and happy Moscow burning day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5n7TeyYXE — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) September 20, 2026

Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces struck at Russia’s energy sector, severely damaging the Kapotnya oil refinery. Kapotnya serves as the city’s largest oil producer, providing more than a third of the fuel used by the city each month.

Fires are visible in multiple locations at the Kapotnya oil refinery in Moscow this morning (local time). Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces posted a fire emoji on X, a signal they have used before to seemingly imply responsibility without making an official claim.



No official… https://t.co/1dQsWS0777 pic.twitter.com/yQcCaTLjAx — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 20, 2026

BREAKING: Ukrainian drones have just struck Russia's Kapotnya oil refinery in Moscow, the city's only refinery with a capacity of around 280,000 barrels per day, in a raid on the capital this morning.



This comes only six days after Trump claimed that Ukraine had agreed to stop… pic.twitter.com/qx5zwh6Wre — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) September 20, 2026

A massive attack on Moscow and Moscow region.



An oil refinery in Kapotnya and a warehouse complex in Sofyino were struck.



The refinery can process around 11 million tonnes of oil a year and supplies a significant share of Moscow’s fuel market. pic.twitter.com/lwbKe0t8Qs — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 20, 2026

Multiple drones are reported to have struck civilian areas around Moscow. One video showed a drone striking a high-rise apartment building, resulting in a massive explosion and fire.

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🇷🇺🇺🇦 Drone attacks are getting insane!!



This one in Moscow struck an apartment building, quickly turning its upper floors into a fireball



Both Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of targeting civilians, but strikes like these are more likely caused by electronic jamming, GPS… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 20, 2026

Ukrainian drone hitting Moscow earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/KcAZhk4o51 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 20, 2026

The latest strike comes as a mark of defiance against U.S. leadership from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was instructed to refrain from hitting Russian energy assets in hopes of stabilizing global fuel markets just one week ago by President Donald Trump.

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