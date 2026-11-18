A Somali Uber driver in Minneapolis is fighting for his life in the hospital following a brutal attack over the weekend. Mohamed Yusuf, 51, was strangled with his seatbelt, run over by his own car, and left to die in a ditch with serious injuries.

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The Democrats in Minnesota pounced on the attack as a hate crime because the suspect allegedly "didn't like the name Mohamed." The House DFL even blamed "right-wing rhetoric" for the attack.

Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver in Minnesota, was choked, dragged out of his car, and ran over by a passenger who said he “didn’t like the name Mohamed.”



Violence like this — and the racist right-wing rhetoric that encouraged it — has no place in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/D1EvURXcot — Minnesota House DFL (@mnhouseDFL) November 16, 2026

There's just one problem: the man who attacked Yusuf is 25-year-old Samit Apurva Patel. Which means the Democrats won't be investigating it as a hate crime after all.

A Somali Uber driver was attacked and almost murdered last Saturday and his family immediately said it was a "pure hate crime".



Mary Moriarty (everyone's favorite Minnesota DA) said she would investigate as such.



Comes out that the perpetrator was an Indian dude named Patel.… — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) November 17, 2026

According to The New York Post, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office said there's not enough evidence to prove the attack was motivated by bias. Moriarty did say that "does not diminish the pain that the family and the Somali community is feeling right now."

NEW: Despite the false narrative of a "hate crime" spread by the Somali community following an attack on a Somali Uber driver, a false narrative which was hyped by elected officials and #MNmedia, Samit Apurva Patel, 25, residing in Hopkins has now been charged with carjacking and… pic.twitter.com/OCHYMnimTM — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) November 17, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey also weighed in, calling supposed "Islamophobia" and "anti-Somali hate."

My heart goes out to Mohamed Yusuf and his family following this horrific assault.



The Islamophobia and anti-Somali hate spreading online have real-world consequences.



We must confront this hatred, stand with our Somali community, and demand justice for Mohamed. pic.twitter.com/Rv6bO4EYB5 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) November 16, 2026

Simply incredible. An Indian man attacks a Somali Uber driver, and white Americans are somehow to blame.

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