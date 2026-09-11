Markwayne Mullin Has a 9/11 Message As Criminals Arrested in Latest ICE Sweep

Multiple convicted criminal illegal aliens were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday, Townhall has first learned.

Guatemalan national Eswin Garcia-Ispache was arrested in Philadelphia after he was convicted for “aggravated indecent assault of a child.”

Advertisement

Eswin Garcia-IspacheHonduran National Mario Ochoa-Zapata illegally returned to the United States and had an additional conviction of rape in the second degree. He was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Two Mexican nationals, Hector Jimenez-Velarde and Juan Pardo-Pardo were also arrested. Jimenez-Velarde was arrested in Placer County, California after being convicted for “assault with a deadly weapon," and Pardo-Pardo was convicted for having meth he planned to “distribute.” Pardo-Pardo was taken into custody in Dallas.

Juan Pardo-Pardo

Dalton McKay, a Jamaican national arrested in Tennessee, had convictions for doling out heroin and “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.”

Although the Department of Homeland Security regularly highlights arrests of those with criminal convictions, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement that the mission carries a special meaning on 9/11.

“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, violent assailants, and other dangerous illegal aliens,” Mullin stated.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the United States, including more than 2,000 known or suspected terrorists that we have deported. As we reflect on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we are continuing to uphold our mission to defend the homeland, the American people, and our way of life,” he continued.

There over 50,000 ICE arrests in July alone – a record breaker amid significant numbers of self-deportations, according to DHS.

“For the third straight month, ICE set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month, nearly 51,000. This is promises made and promises kept in action," Mullin stated Sept. 2. "Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock every day to arrest and deport illegal aliens from American communities. If you are in the country illegally, LEAVE NOW. If not, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.