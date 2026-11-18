



The Democrats want to destroy Elon Musk. He’s a top GOP supporter, a former DOGE official, and a money man who dropped France's GDP to help save the Republican majority on the Hill. That didn’t work out well, but Musk did blow up the Democrats’ reported slush fund pipeline at USAID, which has now been incorporated into the State Department.

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On Katie Pavlich Tonight, Democratic Texas State Representative Gene Wu wanted Elon Musk prosecuted, then wilted like a flower when pressed on what the charges should be. Also, well done, Katie, for crushing this guy like a melon.

🚨 BOOM! TX Rep. Gene Wu (D) just got DESTROYED after he demanded Elon Musk be PROSECUTED, but then couldn't name ONE SINGLE CRIME Elon committed "YEAH, YOU DON'T KNOW, yet you're STILL accusing Elon Musk of MAYBE committing crimes!" 🔥 KATIE PAVLICH: Give us examples. WU: I watch the news...I just read what I read PAVLICH: What SPECIFIC laws? WU: We have to investgate PAVLICH: Sounds like you're FISHING for a crime. Give an example. WU: I bet Abbott is hiding emails with Elon! PAVLICH: Which crimes in those documents? WU: I don't know. This is who we're up against! They won the midterms and are launching WEAPONIZATION and FISHING expeditions Remember how they cried about "affordability" for MONTHS? Yeah, they didn't have a plan for any of it 😠 @ElonMusk is catching rockets and their only goal is to destroy him and "nationalize his companies." HE IS A PATRIOT! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/L0HvPN2RU0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

KATIE PAVLICH: Give us examples. WU: I watch the news...I just read what I read PAVLICH: What specific laws? WU: We have to investigate PAVLICH: Sounds like you're fishing for a crime. Give an example. WU: I bet Abbott is hiding emails with Elon! PAVLICH: Which crimes in those documents? WU: I don't know.

These are the people who will be in power next year.

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