"People over profits!"

How many times have we heard the Democrats chant this economically illiterate slogan? Far too many, and for the Prairie Food Co-Op in DuPage County, Illinois, it means going out of business. Last December, Rep. Sean Casten boasted that he got $750,000 for the co-op, the first "community-owned grocery store." In his post from last year, Casten said such "locally-sourced groceries create economic and environmental benefits for constituents."

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I secured $750,000 in Community Project Funding for Prairie Food Co-Op, DuPage County’s first community-owned grocery store. During my last visit, we discussed how locally-sourced groceries create economic and environmental benefits for constituents. pic.twitter.com/m0cHY7i2v9 — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) December 30, 2025

How does the community benefit when the store closes, Rep. Casten?

Sometimes, life comes at you fast. Other times, it takes 16 months. pic.twitter.com/4CW1C0JQ8h — Citizen 𝑣𝑠 Machine, PhD (@CitizenVMachine) November 17, 2026

According to the Daily Herald, the Prairie Food Co-Op was not making enough money to continue operations. It was reportedly selling about $40,000 worth of goods a week, roughly half of what was needed for long-term fiscal stability.

On its website, the co-op posted a message to its members calling it a "difficult decision." It reads (emphasis original):

After extensive deliberation, financial analysis, and work exploring possible paths forward, the Prairie Food Co-op Board of Directors has made the heartbreaking decision to begin winding down store operations. We know this news will be deeply disappointing to our Owners, shoppers, employees, and everyone who invested time, money, and energy in making Prairie Food Co-op a reality. We share that disappointment. This is not the outcome any of us wanted. The central issue is that sales have remained around $40,000 per week, approximately half of the $80,000 our financial projections indicate is needed for long-term sustainability. Our lenders indicated that a turnaround would require at least $500,000 in additional funding to make the necessary changes and provide enough time for sales to grow. The store does not have the resources to support that effort, and the results of improvements already made did not give us sufficient confidence that we could reach sustainable sales before additional funds were exhausted.

Despite changes to interior and exterior signage, the introduction of "PFC Staples," and an "incorporated shrink reduction program". That last part caught our attention because "shrink" often refers to retail theft, although it can apply to things like food spoilage and other waste. But given the blind eye the Left turns to shoplifting, we suspect it's the first one.

This stupid communist wasted nearly a million dollars of your tax money on a commie food co-op that (big surprise) failed immediately. It turns out, running a business requires talent and risk, and no amount of welfare can sustain commie fantasies.



SOCIALISM DOESN'T WORK. Look… https://t.co/thb9WNBXCx pic.twitter.com/diUkBsIp2H — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 17, 2026

Socialism never works.

More taxpayer dollars wasted! The community-owned grocery stores don’t work unless you keep pouring money into them. And this guy just got re-elected.



Rep. Sean Casten secured $750K in federal Community Project Funding (plus ~$808K in Illinois state grants) for Prairie Food… https://t.co/53DVadcSLQ — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) November 18, 2026

Democrats can hate profits all they want, but the reality is that profits keep businesses open. Profits are what pay employee wages and benefits. Profits are what businesses use to pay taxes and help their communities. Profits put people first.

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When a store doesn't make profits, it closes.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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