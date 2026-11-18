Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton faced questions about “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” in a post-9/11 America on Wednesday, including about the reported Iranian dirty bomb plot, ICE and days of cyber outages.

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Multiple lawmakers asked about the CNN report regarding a possible Iranian plan to use a dirty bomb against Washington, D.C. as a means to hurt the Trump administration.

"Is it a concern? Of course. Are we fighting it and stomping it down every single day, absolutely,” Mullin said, with Raia saying it is “obviously” concerning.

Following reports of an Iranian plot to detonate a "dirty bomb" in DC, how worried should Americans be about sleeper cells operating within our borders? DHS Sec Mullin: "Is it a concern? Of course. Are we fighting it and stomping it down every single day, ABSOLUTELY" DNI Clayton: "The evolving technique of using online forms to radicalize people that are here in the homeland. That's not theoretical, it's real. We saw it in NY. We've seen it in othercases. It demonstrates why we need to be vigilant. FBI Deputy Dir Raia: "Obviously it's a concern for us [...] I will tell you a lot of the reporting is largely aspirational, but that does not mean we do not take it seriously. We have revamped our Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat. And we've had a lot of wins..." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

“I will tell you a lot of the reporting is largely aspirational, but that does not mean we do not take it seriously. We have revamped our Iranian threat mission center to help combat that threat,” Raia said.

When it came to ICE, Mullin and Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) got into a heated back-and-forth over conditions at the Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Newark, which has been the subject of intense debate since last year.

🚨LaMonica McIver did NOT like the facts DHS Secretary Mullin was dropping, so she kept reclaiming her time to SILENCE him McIver: "I'll ask you again, have you taken the time to visit Delaney Hall, a detention center that is under your umbrella? Mullin: "Absolutely, I have. And the facility, as you know, you've been there, is in way better condition than your state penitentiary." McIver: "No, no, no it's not, reclaiming my time!" Mullin: "No one wants to talk about their own state." McIver: "Do you even understand why I've been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall?" MULLIN: "No. I went there and visited the facility. It was in very good condition. We provide twice as much medical attention to our detainees than the state does." McIver: "RECLAIMING MY TIME! RECLAIMING MY TIME!" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

"Absolutely, I have. And the facility, as you know, you've been there, is in way better condition than your state penitentiary,” Mullin said when asked if he’s visited the center.

“No, no, no it's not, reclaiming my time!" she replied.

"Do you even understand why I've been sounding the alarm about Delaney Hall?” she asked at another point.

“No. I went there and visited the facility. It was in very good condition. We provide twice as much medical attention to our detainees than the state does,” he said.

McIver has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of “forcibly impeding and interfering” law enforcement in a protest scuffle with federal authorities outside Delaney Hall in spring 2025.

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When it came to the recent outages ranging from banks to recent router trouble that caused a total ground stop of planes by the Federal Aviation Administration last week, the officials at the hearing reiterated that they do not believe this was tied to a cyberattack.

"I want to be very clear on this: at this point, there is no indication whatsoever that there's any cyber malicious activity to any of those incidents,” Raia said.

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia on the various outages that have taken place recently: "I want to be very clear on this: at this point, there is NO INDICATION WHATSOEVER that there's any cyber malicious activity to any of those incidents." https://t.co/PYy4jyzDwR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

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