A quarter century after 9/11, Americans have largely forgotten why we were attacked and why 3,000 of our fellow countrymen died. It was because Islamic terrorists — driven by a long and deep-seated hatred of the West — wanted to inflict maximum damage on us.

Advertisement

Now we've allowed enclaves of Islamists to crop up in places like Dearborn and Austin, and we get to see firsthand what is being preached in mosques, and it's not good. At the North Austin Muslim Community, last Friday's prayer service called for the execution of "infidels."

BREAKING: Footage from North Austin Muslim Community has been released from last Friday's prayer services calling for the execution of 'infidels.'



"Count them by number, kill them one after another, and do not leave a single one of them." pic.twitter.com/2y2eZmIXdD — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 17, 2026

"Grant victory to our brothers, the mujahideen, everywhere, strengthen them with your victory and reinforce them with aid from you," the preacher said. "Oh Allah, deal with the oppressive aggressors. Deal with the oppressive aggressors. Oh Allah, deal with the oppressive aggressors. Oh Allah, take revenge on them, oh ever-living, oh self-sustaining. Send down your wrath upon them and unleash upon them the sword of your vengeance."

"Lie in wait for them. Count them by number, kill them one after another, and do not leave a single one of them," he continued.

Again. In our own country. And we’re supposed to pretend this isn’t happening, no matter how many times it happens.



Muslim politicians will act sad and shocked and indignant if you bring it up.



They’re leaving us with few good options here. https://t.co/Xt5K5lxLxA — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 18, 2026

This mosque got $3,000 from the city in 2023 through a "food justice grant" and another $30,000 in 2024 through its Equity Office.

A video of Friday prayers at a North Austin mosque is picking up steam.



In it, the imam asks God to “count them by number, kill them one after another, and do not leave a single one of them.”



The city gave the mosque $3,000 in 2023 through a food justice grant and $30,000 in… https://t.co/w3rzsXthKL — Austin Justice (@AustinJustice) November 18, 2026

This should not be tolerated.

This is not protected free speech and should easy low hanging fruit for an arrest an investigation.



But nobody in Texas nor Trump administration will do anything.



So where are we as a society?



Genuine question… https://t.co/od3VV8bHIV — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 17, 2026

If we do not address this, bad things will happen.

This is my area of Texas. These are my neighbors. This is appalling and incompatible with western civilization. https://t.co/48CEclFv8s — Mark Meckler (@MarkMeckler) November 17, 2026

Governor-elect Hinojosa has just removed CAIR's terrorism designation.

Good thing that Texas voted for a democrat who said, first thing she wants to do is revoke the terrorism designation of CAIR. https://t.co/7k6mYpdlnB — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 18, 2026

Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong?

The probability of a large-scale terror attack in the next few years is not low. https://t.co/ouuSk4ELL3 — Jared Dillian (@dailydirtnap) November 18, 2026

It is not.

On March 1, Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized U.S. citizen wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt, opened fire on Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, killing three and wounding at least 12 others. Officers stopped the shooting by killing Diagne, and then progressive groups demanded that they be charged with Diagne's murder.

That's what globalizing the intifada and death to infidels looks like. And we must take it seriously.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.