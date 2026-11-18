When Democrats try to tax wealth, the wealthy can flee. But if Pete Buttigieg has his way, Democrats will force other nations to enforce our tax laws if the wealthy try to leave and protect their assets from the Left's money-grab. It's an insane policy that would harm international relationships and wreck our economy, all for going after the wealth of rich Americans — wealth that isn't enough to keep the government running for more than a few days, if that.

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Pete Buttigieg reveals the Democrats’ plan for when the rich try to flee the country to avoid paying their “fair share” of taxes.



This is a mask-off moment. Listen closely to the words he chooses.



PATRICK BET-DAVID: “Do you think the wealth tax should be a national thing?”… pic.twitter.com/B0Aw6dFoBY — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 17, 2026

"I definitely think it makes way more, if you're gonna do it, makes way more sense to do it nationally than at a state level, because at the state level, basically, somebody says, 'Okay, I'll just go to to another state.' I mean, I met a bunch of people here in Florida who were like tax refugees from other states, right?" Buttigieg said.

"So I get that. I get that," he continued.

He does not get that, as evidenced by his other comments about stopping people from fleeing a national wealth tax.

"Not of you establish an international agreement, which we did during the Biden administration," Buttigieg said. "I want other countries to have to sign a deal with us, not to undercut us with tax shelters."

Host Patrick Bet-David called that "bulls**t."

Because it is. It would force other countries into these agreements or threaten loss of access to American businesses. That will harm American businesses and our economy.

As usual, he never speaks to how it actually benefits the country. It’s just theft. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 18, 2026

It doesn't benefit anyone except Democrats.

Conservatives need to put an knife in the heart of this grotesquely vague but clearly open ended call to confiscate wealth — defundthemob (@defundthemob1) November 18, 2026

It won't stop with the wealthy. The income tax was for the "wealthy" when it was introduced.

The new , simplified tax form;

"what did you earn? Send it in"

The future tax form;

" what are you worth? Send that too" https://t.co/FkUCoXRt4h — Rick Rule (@RealRickRule) November 17, 2026

"You'll own nothing."

One of the hallmarks of communist societies is that you can’t leave.



This “proposal” would bring America one step closer to that. https://t.co/ysnBvX8lKF — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) November 18, 2026

They won't put a border wall up to keep illegal aliens out, but they'll put one up to trap the wealthy here.

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Listen to Mayor Pete. He is telling you the gameplan to come after your money. First Billionaires (roughly 1000 in US) then millionaires. Then you. https://t.co/yoLfAs7Huz — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) November 17, 2026

You're always wealthier than someone else. Never forget that.

Mask-off moment from Pete Buttigieg about their REAL plan for the "wealth tax."



Can't believe he said the entire quiet part out loud 😳 pic.twitter.com/I85IcQxzvR — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) November 17, 2026

They think it's a winning message.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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