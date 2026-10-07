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Trump Heads Back to Texas As His Fight to Keep Senate Red Continues

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 07, 2026 11:15 AM
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Trump Heads Back to Texas As His Fight to Keep Senate Red Continues
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Donald Trump is headed to San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General.

The stop is one of many the president will make in the coming weeks, as he’s already intensely hit the campaign trail in states like Nebraska and Ohio to advocate for Republicans in the hotly competitive midterm elections.

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“I think we are going to do very well. I think the rallies I’m doing are really changing it around,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. 

“I mean, I’m doing them every night,” he added. Trump won Texas with over 56% of the vote in the 2024 election, handily defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris for its 40 electoral votes. 

The Texas contest is rated as a “toss-up” by the Cook Political Report, as recent polling averages show Democrat State Rep. James Talarico with a slight edge, according to RealClearPolling. Paxton won the president's endorsement during the primary, which resulted in the ouster of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX)

The president was just in the Lone Star State last week to celebrate domestic truck manufacturing with Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas. 

“The President’s America First trade agenda is driving a manufacturing renaissance that will continue paying dividends for the great state of Texas and Americans across the country,” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said at the time, Townhall reported.

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In addition, Trump and top Republicans, including Paxton, gathered in Dallas for the midterm convention in September. The president made the argument that Republican voters need to act as if he is on the ballot this November in order to maintain the congressional majority for the second-half of his term.

There are also various competitive House races in Texas this cycle, along with a closely-watched gubernatorial race between Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-TX). The Cook Political Report rated the gubernatorial race as "Lean Republican." 

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News Topics TEXAS | KEN PAXTON | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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