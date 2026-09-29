Trump to Return to the Lone Star State for Second Time This Month

President Donald Trump will be visiting Texas on Thursday to tout Peterbilt Motors in the backdrop of competitive midterm races in the Lone Star State, according to Fox Business on Tuesday.

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“President Trump will visit Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, on Thursday to tout his pro-growth economic agenda that has created more than one million private-sector jobs, sparked trillions in new investments, lowered taxes, and re-shored key manufacturing back to the United States,” White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said in a statement.

“The President’s America First trade agenda is driving a manufacturing renaissance that will continue paying dividends for the great state of Texas and Americans across the country,” Wales continued.

A White House official told Townhall that tariffs related to the auto industry have played a key role in the company “increasing truck production in America.”

Peterbilt is part of PACCAR, which has ramped up truck production in the United States, and the White House says that the company has “increased truck build rates” and created more than 1,000 jobs at the Denton, Texas, facility the President will be visiting. In total, the company has added more than 2,000 jobs since the tariffs were imposed, according to the White House.

This will be the president’s second visit to Texas within a short time frame, as he also spoke both nights at the Republicans midterm convention in Dallas earlier this month.

Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) and State Rep. James Talarico are battling it out in an expensive race for a Senate seat being left open by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who lost his primary to Paxton. The race is rated by Cook Political Report as a “toss-up.”

In addition, Gov. Greg Abbott and State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-TX) are also in a closely-watched gubernatorial race, which the Cook Political Report rates as “Likely Republican.”

Trump won Texas in 2024 with over 56 percent of the vote, as then-Vice President Kamala Harris garnered just over 42 percent.

"President Trump is DELIVERING on his promise to put American workers and American manufacturing FIRST.Right here in Denton, we’re seeing what happens when we cut red tape, unleash American industry, and stand up for our workers," Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) posted ahead of the visit. "The THOUSANDS of jobs created by Paccar are proof that America is open for business again!!"

President Trump is DELIVERING on his promise to put American workers and American manufacturing FIRST.



Right here in Denton, we’re seeing what happens when we cut red tape, unleash American industry, and stand up for our workers. The THOUSANDS of jobs created by Paccar are proof… — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) September 29, 2026

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