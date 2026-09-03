President Trump Goes All-In on Ken Paxton, As He Fires Shots at James 'Talacreepo'

President Trump on Wednesday threw his full weight behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his Senate race against state representative James Talarico, even gifting Talarico a new nickname along the way.

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The president praised Paxton as one of the best attorneys general in the country, highlighting his record of taking on the Biden administration, defending Texas against federal overreach, and leading multistate legal challenges on issues ranging from immigration to election integrity. Trump acknowledged that Paxton may not always win charisma contests, but he argued that substance matters more than style in a job that requires fighting Washington.

Put up against Talarico, the president made clear that Texans do not really have another choice if they want a Senator who will fight for conservative priorities.

🚨 NOW: President Trump goes ALL-IN for Ken Paxton



"Talarico...You know what he does? He eats meat, and he goes outside and he throws up all over the place! Because in Texas, if you don't eat meat, you're in deep trouble. It's not a good thing not to be able to eat meat." 🔥… pic.twitter.com/HchOvZsJwO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

"I might as well say it. You might not like the way he looks. You might not love his look. You might not love his television interviews. But he was the best Attorney General in the country, perhaps. He was one of the best in the entire country," the president said. "And that speaks a lot louder than the suit he's wearing that doesn't look so great, or than anything, frankly. He was maybe the best Attorney. And everybody admits it. He was a great Attorney General in Texas."

"And he's running against Talacreepo. And this guy was. you know, he has that name for a reason. He's terrible. He's radical left. Now he says he loves meat. You know what he does? He eats meat, and he goes outside and he throws up all over the place. Because in Texas, if you don't eat meat, you're in deep trouble. It's not a good thing not to be able to eat meat," Trump said. "He was wearing a mask six months ago. He had a mask on. When somebody is wearing a mask six months ago, you're in deep trouble."

This comes as James “Talacreepo” may actually hold an edge over Ken Paxton in a state that has long been a Republican stronghold. Recent polls show the two candidates in a neck-and-neck race, signaling a tough battle ahead for Republicans.

🚨 NOW: NEW TEXAS poll



SENATE:

🔴 Ken Paxton: 50% (=)

🔵 James Talarico: 50%



GOVERNOR:

🔴 Greg Abbott: 51.2% (+2.4)

🔵 Gina Hinojosa: 48.8%



If this is Talarico's pre-fall peak AND underestimating Abbott, solid news for Paxton given the fact polls under-read Republicans in TX… pic.twitter.com/SYswCtG7aE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

President Trump has continued to make clear that winning the midterms this year is a priority if he is to continue the work of his administration. On Wednesday, he revealed that he plans to headline rallies with roughly 35 Republican candidates across the country in an effort to mobilize GOP voters.

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🔥 BREAKING: President Trump just revealed the final month before the 2026 midterms he's going to RALLY for approximately 35 REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES



He's doing 35 RALLIES at 80 YEARS OLD



"I learned in politics, you have to WORK."



47 says he will be taking crucial election data… pic.twitter.com/FOMrNM7QR2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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