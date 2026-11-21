Another day, another cancer breakthrough.

Certain kinds of pancreatic, breast, lung, and colon cancers develop a kind of scar tissue around their tumors, using a molecule called TGF-β, to shield them from the body’s immune system.

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TGF-β is difficult to target with drugs because it has legitimate function in the human body. “Safe doses don't block enough of it inside the tumor, and higher doses disrupt TGF-β's normal roles in healthy tissue,” according to an oncology website called ecancer.

But here’s the beauty part. Scientists in Korea published a new study on an experimental drug called FEBP-sTβRII. The drug is equipped with a molecular tag that allows it to target tumors, breaking down the fibrous membranes and changing the biological environment, all with minimal impact on healthy tissue.

Because of this, T cells (and other immune cells) are able to attack the cancer they previously couldn’t see.

SciTechDaily explains: "Unlike existing immunotherapies that primarily remove restrictions on T cells, the experimental drug also changes the environment surrounding the cancer, making it easier for immune cells to reach and recognize tumors.”

On mouse models, multiple cancers showed significant positive changes.

Tumors disappeared in 75 percent of mice with aggressive pancreatic cancer — with almost all mice still alive after nine months.

Tumor growth slowed down and metastasis was prevented in mice with triple-negative breast cancer.

When combined with an immunotherapy drug, resistant pancreatic tumors were “nearly eradicated.”

Not only were cured mice protected from reintroduced cancer, but their T cells protected other mice from bladder cancer.

Study co-author John J. Letterio said of the drug: “By delivering the blocker directly to the tumor, we don’t just open the door to T cells. We appear to be teaching the immune system lessons it remembers long after the tumor is gone, and in some cases those lessons protect against other cancers.”

Clinical human safety trials are expected to begin in 2027 — though it should be noted that the success of a drug in preclinical mouse models does not necessarily translate to humans, given differences in biology.

Combine this with the latest news about pancreatic cancer drug daraxonrasib, which was recently approved by the FDA and is showing promising results, and it feels like we might finally have cancer on the back foot.

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