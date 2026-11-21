President Trump said on Saturday that he’s willing to work with the Democrats on capping credit card interest rates.

While discussing his outlook on the next two years with Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump said that there’s a chance it won’t be so bad working with the Democrats.

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“I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything, veto everything, and nothing would get done for anyone. And that's not the way to go,” he said.

When McEnany brought up the president’s prior remarks about capping credit card interest rates at 10 percent, Trump noted that’s an area where he and Democrats could work together.

“I didn't even know they said it, but they've been trying to get that for years. I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot, and the credit card fees that they charge, I'm all into it. I know that some people say it's not free enterprise, but what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guy set up in an office on Park Avenue, and they said let's charge a fee that's too high? So, I'm all for that,” Trump said.

The president added that he’s a “common sense person,” and that “the fees are too high, and the interest is too high.”

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As McEnany mentioned, this is not the first time Trump has proposed an interest rate cap. In fact, he brought it up during his 2024 campaign.

In January, Trump posted on Truth Social that he supported a 10 percent cap and called on Congress to enact it.

At the World Economic Forum that same month, he said: “One of the biggest barriers to saving for a down payment has been surging credit card debt. The profit margin for card companies now exceeds 50% — one of the biggest, and they charge Americans interest rates of 28%, 30%, 31%, 32%. What ever happened to usury? So, to help our citizens recover from the Biden disaster, all caused by this horrible, just horrible president, I'm asking Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year, and this will help millions of Americans save for a home.”

Trump has also offered his support to the Credit Card Competition Act, a bipartisan bill that would force card issuers to support more than one network so merchants would have the ability to choose one with lower swipe fees.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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