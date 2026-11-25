No one is saying the reporting on Jensen Huang’s extramarital affair at Nvidia was bad. On the contrary, its been somewhat lauded. Jensen Huang, CEO and president of Nvidia, resigned earlier this month, but he’s back, with his reinstatement taking effect immediately, according to the board. Huang has multiple ties, including one to a reported Chinese spy. The media took this one hard, but for all the wrong reasons.

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If Trump hadn’t called CNBC and implied he had gotten Huang reinstated, this wouldn’t have been an issue. Instead, it’s devolved into a tale of Trump’s corruption and ‘what about the journalists,’ which hasn’t sat well with everyone in the media. I will give credit where it’s due: some major outlets were somewhat appalled by a Vanity Fair reporter’s tweet earlier this week:

Please won't someone think of the journalists — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 23, 2026

This is why Jason isn’t a journalist. He does not understand what the job—the responsibility—is. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 24, 2026

Here is someone calling herself a “journalist” who believes her job entails delivering a needed resolution. When you are seeking to do more than report facts but to impose a desired result, you are now an activist. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) November 24, 2026

Glad to see NBC's @Tom_Winter, CBS's @Weijia Jiang, and other major journalists denounce this blatant, thumb-on-the-scales take. More of this is needed to regain public trust — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 23, 2026

Wut? Today’s development does not discount the generational reporting that the NYT team did. This thread implies that the journalists’ end goal was to oust Jensen Huang, which is not the case. They absolutely succeeded at holding someone in power accountable, which IS the job. How the Nvidia board responds is a totally separate issue that doesn’t change the great work they did. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 23, 2026

What a circus.

This was the human centipede of media reactions. There, I said it.

Hi @weijia, actually responding because I respect you! (: I guess what I meant is that the WAY Jensen was reinstated (Trump heard lots of tech complaints/looked at stock market and didn't like what he saw) makes one question whether reporting/facts matter anymore. I'm not sure how this rushed reinstatement mid-investigation counts as accountability. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

@mjnblack @weijia julia you need to put down the phone and stop tweeting for the day — Udi Wertheimer (@udiWertheimer) November 23, 2026

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