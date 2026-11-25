Officials at the Milwaukee County jail are facing questions after a convicted child sex offender was accused of additional sex crimes after a teenager ended up inside his cell at the facility. According to Fox6Now, Terrell Harris, 27, was charged this week with soliciting a child for prostitution, sexual extortion, and sexual exploitation of a child.

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This convicted child sex offender,

who's in jail facing another sexual assault charge,

is now accused of new sex crimes against a teen that prosecutors say happened inside his Milwaukee County jail cell.

Story in thread. pic.twitter.com/w7JRna4dve — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 23, 2026

According to the criminal complaint, guards found the 17-year-old inside Harris' cell on October 29. The teen was housed in the cell next to Harris and was seen on surveillance video entering Harris' cell on at least three occasions in late October.

The teen was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, where he reported being offered "money for sexual acts" and that he eventually agreed to get money to pay his cash bond.

Another individual was also charged in relation to the exploitation of the 17-year-old: Breanna Davis, who is the mother of Harris' child, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint mentions jail tablets used by inmates.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old alleged victim and Terrell Harris were both listed as contacts for a co-defendant: pic.twitter.com/oQmgqpVzDW — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 24, 2026

Prosecutors allege that Davis found explicit images of the teen on the phone and showed them to Harris during a video program. Fox6Now notes that the complaint also said that the "jail tablet program listed Davis as a contact for both the teen and Harris."

That tablet program, approved by Gov.-elect David Crowley in his capacity as Milwaukee County Executive, was abused by inmates to intimidate witnesses, threaten police officers, and contact their victims to further harass them.

Harris was behind bars because he was accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment stemming from a February incident. In that case, prosecutors allege that Harris contacted a victim over Facebook offering to make music content, but once the victim arrived at Harris' home, "Harris pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim if he tried to leave or tried to go to school the next day. Prosecutors said Harris then sexually assaulted the victim, filmed it and posted it on Instagram."

In 2019, Harris was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child and sentenced to four years of probation. In that case, Harris blackmailed a 17-year-old to perform sex acts in the bathroom of a Milwaukee police station.

Reporter Jason Calvi asked prison officials how a teen ended up next to a registered sex offender.

How in the world could a teen be anywhere near a registered sex offender inside the Milwaukee County Jail?



We asked the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, which hasn't responded. — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 23, 2026

Unreal.

Somehow a teen inmate got into the cell of a registered sex offender inside the Milwaukee County Jail, prosecutors say.

Now, the 27-year-old faces new charges of more sex crimes. pic.twitter.com/O4U94y77OU — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 24, 2026

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The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office did respond to Fox6Now on November 24.

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) takes the allegation of an occupant-on-occupant sexual assault in the Milwaukee County Jail with the utmost seriousness. Sexual assault is never acceptable, anywhere, under any circumstances. Our thoughts are with the young man who has reported this assault,” it said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation that led to criminal charges. Further, an internal MCSO review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, including whether all policies and procedures were followed, is underway. If that review identifies any failure, we will address it.”

You can read the full statement here.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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