President Donald Trump made the case to Nvidia’s Board of Directors that Jensen Huang should return prior to his Monday reinstatement as president and CEO.

The announcement of Huang’s return came before the stock market opened on Monday, with stocks now surging throughout the morning.

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“President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told Semafor.

The president told CNBC in an interview that he was “represented” in the conversation, as Semafor reports that the president himself was on a call with company leaders.

MAJOR: President Trump dialed into Nvidia board meeting to argue for Jensen’s return, source with knowledge tells me - WH affirms to @semafor “President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses,” WH communications director Steven Cheung tells @ShelbyTalcott $NVDA — Rohan Goswami (@rogoswami) November 23, 2026

“I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it. And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company,” he said.

Some big takeaways from Trump's comments to CNBC this morning: - He called into Nvidia's board meeting about reinstating Jensen Huang -He also spoke directly with Jensen Huang last night -He dismissed reports that Alice Huang had been in direct contact with an official of China’s top spy agency: “Well, who isn’t in contact?” -He was worried Jensen Huang would be recruited by China -He said Republicans will "come around" to Jensen Huang's return — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) November 23, 2026

Trump also said he does not think Alice Huang, who is at the center of the reported extramarital affair controversy with the Nvidia leader, is a Chinese operative.

“Every time you have a Chinese woman that's good looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy. Now with Swalwell, she probably was a spy — but with Jensen, I don't believe that's true,” he told the outlet.

.@POTUS: "Every time you have a Chinese woman that's good looking or beautiful, they say she's a spy. Now with Swalwell, she probably was a spy — but with Jensen, I don't believe that's true." https://t.co/kgyq1wDZH2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 23, 2026

Some big takeaways from Trump's comments to CNBC this morning: - He called into Nvidia's board meeting about reinstating Jensen Huang -He also spoke directly with Jensen Huang last night -He dismissed reports that Alice Huang had been in direct contact with an official of China’s top spy agency: “Well, who isn’t in contact?” -He was worried Jensen Huang would be recruited by China -He said Republicans will "come around" to Jensen Huang's return — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) November 23, 2026

Trump has been a fierce advocate for Huang to come back since his resignation, and he had floated Tim Cook, former Apple CEO, to run Nvidia if he was not going to come back.

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Huang's return has send shockwaves through Washington and the business world, including a mix of praise and newfound scrutiny from Congressional Democrats.

"We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history," Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) posted to X.

We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) November 23, 2026

The CEO is expected to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee the first week of December to answer questions about his and the company's relationship with China. He is also expected to speak with the House Intelligence Committeee and Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, according to a press release from November 17.

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