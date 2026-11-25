It’s absurd that it took 20 months to deport this guy. Abrego Garcia, the alleged MS-13 human trafficker and wife beater, has finally accepted that he needs to go. He’ll be self-deporting to Spain, which federal authorities agreed to. Before his flight, he went to Dulles International to have his tracking devices removed from his person (via WaPo):

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🚨SELF-DEPORTING TO SPAIN Kilmar Ábrego García, the "Maryland man" at the center of a national immigration firestorm, is leaving the country after months spent fighting removal. Christina Coleman tells Jesse Watters: "The Salvadorian national has agreed to voluntarily leave the U.S. for Spain after reaching a deal with a government that avoids forced deportation, according to several sources." The judge's deadline to leave: today. The terms of the deal still aren't clear. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2026

Federal authorities have agreed to let Kilmar Abrego García depart the United States voluntarily, according to two people briefed on the matter, ending a 20-month legal saga over the fate of a Salvadoran migrant whose case became a symbol of the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation campaign. One of his attorneys, Sean Hecker, said Abrego was scheduled to leave for Spain on Tuesday evening. Hours before that, he traveled to a government office at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, about 25 miles from the White House. Officials removed the GPS tracking device that the government had affixed to his ankle nearly a year ago and cleared him through security checkpoints.

This was the guy Democrats tried to make the face of Donald Trump’s deportation policy. It lasted days until it was revealed he was pretty much the scum of the Earth. When he was first sent to El Salvador, Democrats flew down to have margaritas with him. And now, he’s gone. We won.

I guess Democrats will have to have happy hour with him in Spain.

BONUS: Enjoy Jamie Raskin's street interview.

Jamie Raskin sicked Capitol Police on me following this interaction about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and Democrats are about to give him a committee chairmanship 😂 A very unserious party Dude should be in an asylum. Not Congress. https://t.co/NHvR5Ef7Sa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 25, 2026

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