The U.S. Army announced that its planned, controlled detonation at the Iowa Armory Ammunition Plant will happen on Wednesday, November 25. Late last week, the Army rescheduled its planned controlled detonation to Monday, following concerns from residents and lawmakers.

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Earlier this year, the Army discovered a supply of degrading lead azide at the armory in Middletown, Iowa. Lead azide is a sensitive chemical explosive used in the detonation of ammunition and other explosives. Once it degrades, it becomes dangerous and unstable; the Army says the supply in Iowa is so sensitive to friction that any effort to move it could trigger a massive explosion.

Instead, they decided to use a controlled detonation on-site to destroy the lead azide. That raised other concerns, including releasing lead particles into the air that could affect residents not only in Iowa but also in Illinois and parts of Wisconsin.

On Thursday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of the EPA-issued permit authorizing the detonation. That stay was granted.

The controlled detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is now scheduled on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced.



The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all… — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 23, 2026

"The Army and our interagency partners have been working around the clock to safeguard all Americans in the region. Additional details on this situation will be forthcoming. The health and safety of all Americans has and always will be our first priority," the post read.

According to Iowa Public Radio, the DOJ argued that the court's order suspends the permit but leaves the Army free to act under a separate emergency exemption for explosives, without a permit, if it determines that there is "an immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment." The DOJ argued that freezing temperatures will further destabilize the lead azide and make it more likely to spontaneously explode. The EPA, in issuing the permit, said something similar, per ABC News, noting that "recrystallization of the stored lead azide has increased the material's sensitivity to friction and shock, and disturbing the containers of lead azide could create an unacceptable risk of unintentional detonation

Iowa Public Radio also reported that the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter filed more declarations on Sunday, challenging the Army's handling of the lead azide and that residents "received too little notice and federal officials had yet to show that they thoroughly considered alternatives to detonation."

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The Army argues that a controlled detonation lets it choose favorable weather conditions and monitor where the dust goes, since the dust will contain lead particles.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the State Emergency Operations Center, where the governor's office and state agencies are "actively coordinating with federal officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and Army" to "monitor the situation and keep local partners informed."

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