Democrats will swear up and down that illegal aliens don't get federal benefits, because it's illegal. But whenever Republicans try to remove illegal aliens from taxpayer-funded programs for housing, SNAP, and healthcare, Democrats trip over themselves to get in front of a microphone or on social media to decry how mean the Trump administration is.

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For removing illegal aliens from programs that Democrats themselves say illegal aliens aren't using.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is doing that, suing the Trump administration for ending federal housing assistance for families that have illegal alien members.

BREAKING: We’re suing the Trump Administration for trying to kick even more Pennsylvanians out of their homes.



For decades, qualifying families that needed help paying rent could get it through federal assistance — even if one of the members of that household wasn’t eligible… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) November 23, 2026

"For decades, qualifying families that needed help paying rent could get it through federal assistance — even if one of the members of that household wasn’t eligible because of their immigration status. It helped keep families together and roofs over people’s heads. Now, Donald Trump is trying to gut that program. So we’re taking him to court. And I’ll continue to stand up to the President’s cruelty as he abandons Pennsylvanians and tries to make it harder for them to get by," Shapiro wrote on X.

Shapiro, like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, was silent when the Biden administration kicked Americans in North Carolina out of hotels in the dead of winter, of course.

Illegal aliens are not "Pennsylvanians." If I travel to Spain, that doesn't make me a Spaniard. Get wrecked with this nonsense. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 24, 2026

It's nothing but nonsense.

that member should be deported. the rest of the family can follow or stay — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 24, 2026

That's the solution.

The modern Democrat Party is a machine designed with one singular purpose: to steal infinity tax dollars from American citizens and redistribute those dollars to criminal aliens who make life more dangerous and expensive for US Citizens. That’s it. That’s the machine. 👇🏻 https://t.co/dn1ZS8yM5k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2026

When Democrats touted "affordability," they meant for illegal aliens and other preferred groups. Average Americans will just get the massive tax bill to pay for all this "affordability."

Pennsylvania’s governor is now using taxpayer resources to sue Trump so that illegal aliens can keep getting free housing https://t.co/R5ro8z96qs — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 24, 2026

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Democrats despise you.

"Moderate" Democrats are all radical.

The Democrat vision of America's future is seizing the assets of Americans at gunpoint and handing it to anyone who walks across the border. https://t.co/T5SXa7DrAI — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) November 24, 2026

That's exactly the plan.

There is no excuse for this. Illegal aliens should not be getting taxpayer benefits. That should go to Americans in need, or we should stop spending trillions on welfare programs.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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