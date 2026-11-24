The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has cleared the way for the Army to go ahead with the planned controlled detonation of more than 9,000 pounds of lead azide housed at the Iowa Armory Ammunition Plant. The Army found the unstable material, used in ammunition and other explosives, back in March near Middletown, Iowa.

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The lead azide has degraded, and when it does, it becomes dangerous and unstable. The Army says this supply of lead azide is so sensitive to friction that any effort to move it could trigger an explosion. With cold Iowa winters on the horizon, they also warn that frigid temps could trigger the material.

But there are concerns about the controlled detonation, too. Rep. Darin Lahood and Sen. Chuck Grassley both expressed concerns about the detonation, which will send a cloud of lead particles into the air. Last Thursday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club filed an emergency motion seeking a stay of the EPA-issued permit authorizing the detonation. That stay was granted.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle postponed the detonation to Monday, November 23, saying "public safety is the Army's top priority."

The detonation was later rescheduled for Wednesday, November 25, despite the stay. The DOJ said the Army had the legal green light to proceed under emergency powers. But President Trump stepped in yesterday and ordered the Army to stand down, pending the review of the Eighth Circuit and the approval of Iowa's Gov.-elect, Rob Sand.

Now the Eighth Circuit has ruled that the controlled detonation can take place.

🚨 BREAKING: The Eighth Circuit just CLEARED THE WAY for the U.S. Army to safely detonate those degraded explosives in Iowa, and Democrat Gov.-elect Rob Sand immediately folded like a cheap lawn chair.



The federal appeals court rejected the Sierra Club and environmental… pic.twitter.com/57JDAeBSsn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 23, 2026

According to CBS News, the Eighth Circuit declined to block the Army's planned detonation, and Gov. Kim Reynolds has "given her support to go forward."

In the ruling, the Eighth Circuit wrote, "We are mindful of the very real risks presented by the Army's planned detonation of the stores of degraded lead azide. However, we must acknowledge the realities of the situation: the degraded explosives present a risk of an uncontrolled and unplanned explosion, which would occur without the benefit of the safety measures that the Permit puts in place."

Telle, in a post on X, said the controlled detonation will happen tomorrow.

This evening, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order that allows the Army to proceed with the detonation of long-ago-placed explosives (2009) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. Likewise, the current Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds, has given her support to go forward,… — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) November 24, 2026

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"It is the unanimous judgment of our people — the Army, Navy, EPA, ATF, FBI, DARPA, DoE, CDC, HHS, FEMA and every other agency involved — that the Army should proceed with an extensively mitigated, carefully controlled detonation, which will occur this Wednesday morning, as previously scheduled, based on forecast wind conditions," he wrote on X. "This is a consensus decision. Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts. We are proceeding with the controlled removal in full coordination with all state, local and federal authorities, because the safety of Iowa's citizens comes first."

The Army issued a public safety advisory, noting the controlled detonation will take place at approximately 9:00 AM CST on November 25. The advisory indicates that FEMA is recommending the temporary evacuation of Middletown residents and the immediate surrounding area, including a five-mile "cone extending southwest of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP). Evacuation support will be provided for those who cannot travel on their own, including short-term hotel lodging, food and water, and other supplies. Lodging will be provided through November 27.

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For those outside the evacuation zone, residents are encouraged to shelter in place, close all windows and doors, turn off bathroom vents and kitchen exhausts that may pull outside air into the home, and set heating to recirculate. Children and pets should remain inside and farmers should cover water and feed for livestock and crops. The advisory notes that infants and children under the age of six, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses may be more sensitive to lead exposure.

Those who cannot evacuate are asked to remain indoors and follow those advisory steps.

After the detonation, indoor and outdoor surfaces should be wet-cleaned, including outdoor play equipment, toys, patio furniture, and exterior windowsills.

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