Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are targeting big pharma again. Sanders took to X to lament lobbyists on Capitol Hill, claiming they're the reason we're paying high prescription drug prices. Of course, Sanders is ignoring the fact that drug costs are at 60-year lows thanks to the Trump administration.

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Because Democrats didn't do it, it doesn't count, apparently.

There are over 1,500 pharmaceutical industry lobbyists on Capitol Hill, about three for every member of Congress.



That's why you pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.



That’s what a rigged economy and a broken healthcare system is all about. pic.twitter.com/5Pbii04Lp7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 24, 2026

"Do you know how many lobbyists — I'll give you one example that comes to mind," Sanders said. "We pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Take a wild and crazy guess as to how many lobbyists there are from the pharmaceutical industry in Washington D.C. Take a crazy guess."

The host guessed 25,000.

"No, not quite that many," Sanders replied. "That's a little crazy. But you know we got 435 members of the House, 100 members of the Senate, 535 members of Congress. There are 1,500 lobbyists; three lobbyists for every member of Congress. That's why you pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs."

And, as always, the hypocrisy is the point. Sanders takes millions from pharmaceutical companies.

Bernie received nearly $2 Million in campaign donations from big pharma btw https://t.co/YCGIFhON0l — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

Elizabeth Warren didn't post a video, but she said it's "time to break up big medicine," which is rich coming from the party that wants single-payer healthcare.

It’s time to Break Up Big Medicine. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 24, 2026

Like Sanders, Warren has reportedly taken millions from the health sector, including $1.2 million from pharmaceutical companies and $1.25 million fro hospitals/nursing homes.

Good idea



Repeal Obamacare https://t.co/06ggQP3ArW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 25, 2026

Pharmaceutical companies in America also create breakthroughs in medicine, such as the recent drug for pancreatic cancer and the cocktail that has helped people with HIV live much longer lives with almost undetectable viral loads. We've also got better survival rates for most cancers.

If Sanders and Warren get their way, that all goes bye-bye. You'll get wait times, rationing, and massive tax bills.

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