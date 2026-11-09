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Bernie Sanders' Plan Shows Democrats Have No Intention of Addressing Affordability

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 09, 2026 2:00 PM
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Bernie Sanders' Plan Shows Democrats Have No Intention of Addressing Affordability
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Spend, spend spend.

Tax, tax, tax.

That's what the next two years are going to look like for a lot of Americans who voted for Democrats after believing their affordability argument. Sen. Bernie Sanders proves this, with his litany of agenda items that include Medicare for All, an inflationary minimum wage of $20, and more.

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And 70 percent support voter ID, yet Democrats don't want that.

All that means more taxes, more inflation. If you like paying $10 for a gallon of milk or a dozen eggs, this is your jam.

Sanders also wants to expand Social Security benefits by at least $2,400 a year by taxing the "wealthy" even more.

He also wants to expand Medicare by lowering the eligibility age and adding coverage for dental, vision, and hearing. Your taxes will cover that, of course. And imagine all the fraudsters just itching to start fake Medicare dental offices and vision clinics.

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Democrats are taking all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

And when our taxes skyrocket and Americans can't afford groceries or utility bills, Democrats will blame billionaires and Republicans.

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Everything will collapse and inflation will skyrocket and voters will remember why they ousted Democrats in 2024. Pity we have to go through this pain first, though.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | MEDICARE | SOCIAL SECURITY | TAXES | VOTER ID
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