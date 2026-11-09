Bernie Sanders' Plan Shows Democrats Have No Intention of Addressing Affordability

Spend, spend spend.

Tax, tax, tax.

That's what the next two years are going to look like for a lot of Americans who voted for Democrats after believing their affordability argument. Sen. Bernie Sanders proves this, with his litany of agenda items that include Medicare for All, an inflationary minimum wage of $20, and more.

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We're told progressive ideas are "fringe." Really?



59% want Medicare for All

57% want a $20 minimum wage

61% want a billionaire wealth tax

63% want to pause AI development

66% want the wealthy to pay more into Social Security



Maybe it's the establishment that's out of touch. pic.twitter.com/54b8tDv9IL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2026

And 70 percent support voter ID, yet Democrats don't want that.

All that means more taxes, more inflation. If you like paying $10 for a gallon of milk or a dozen eggs, this is your jam.

Sanders also wants to expand Social Security benefits by at least $2,400 a year by taxing the "wealthy" even more.

As the next chair of the Social Security Subcommittee, a top priority will be to expand Social Security benefits by at least $2,400 a year & extend Social Security’s solvency for generations.



How? By scrapping the cap & demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 7, 2026

He also wants to expand Medicare by lowering the eligibility age and adding coverage for dental, vision, and hearing. Your taxes will cover that, of course. And imagine all the fraudsters just itching to start fake Medicare dental offices and vision clinics.

As an immediate first step to Medicare for All, the new Democratic Congress must lower the Medicare eligibility age to 55, cover all kids & expand Medicare for dental, vision & hearing.



All of this can be passed with 51 votes in the Senate through reconciliation. Let’s do it. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 8, 2026

Democrats are taking all the wrong lessons from the midterms.

This election showed that the American people want BOLD change:



- Medicare for All

- A wealth tax on billionaires so that we can build affordable housing, have universal childcare and free tuition at public colleges and universities.

- Raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour.

-… pic.twitter.com/oFxzt9Z45n — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 8, 2026

And when our taxes skyrocket and Americans can't afford groceries or utility bills, Democrats will blame billionaires and Republicans.

Today:



60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of any major nation.



Meanwhile, Elon Musk owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of households and the 1% have never ever had it so good



Not acceptable



We need an economy… — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 8, 2026

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Everything will collapse and inflation will skyrocket and voters will remember why they ousted Democrats in 2024. Pity we have to go through this pain first, though.

DEMOCRATS MUST DELIVER



Trumpism grew out of the failure of the Democratic Party to stand with working families. That cannot continue. At a time of unprecedented income and wealth inequality and declining faith in democracy, Democrats MUST deliver. No excuses.



- Medicare for All… — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2026

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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