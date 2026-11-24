Bernie Sanders is once again asking for your money. He's pushing for a 5 percent wealth tax on billionaires to fund his socialist schemes, which will cover government spending for a few minutes but cost Americans jobs, investments, and deal a blow to our economy and stock market.

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It's rich coming from a guy who never did an honest day's work in his life but owns three houses and sells books on a capitalist market.

The top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 93%. Elon Musk alone owns more wealth than the bottom 53% of American households.



Democrats must pass a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, supported by 61% of Americans.



LET'S GET IT DONE. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 21, 2026

The Community Note on the post also debunks his claim; the bottom 50 percent of U.S. households hold roughly $4.5 trillion in wealth while the top one percent own between 30 and 36 percent.

What the f**k does the bottom 53% do for me? Because Elon gave me a car that drives itself, and a platform where I can speak freely to retards like you — stepfanie (@stepfanie) November 21, 2026

Harsh, but fair. Jeff Bezos gave us Amazon. We got value and an improvement of our lives because of the wealthy.

Meanwhile, the bottom one percent are responsible for theft, crime, and other social ills.

Guess who the Democrats love, though.

It should be illegal for a sitting member of Congress to openly threaten a private citizen. — Red Dot in a Blue State (@reddotaustintx) November 21, 2026

Notice he doesn't attack George or Alex Soros.

bernie sanders; Ambassador of envy and greed. never accomplished anything in his life, only takes from others and so envies what others create. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 21, 2026

It's all greed. Democrats want to take what they didn't earn to give it to people who didn't earn. And they call those of us who want to keep our money selfish and greedy.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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