The 2026 midterm election should serve as a wake-up call for conservatives on healthcare. If Republicans want to win the debate over healthcare affordability, we need to return to the principles that have long defined our movement: limited government, free markets, competition, and individual choice.

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For too long, Republicans have responded to rising healthcare costs by entertaining greater government intervention in private markets. When Republicans embrace more government mandates, they make it harder for voters to see how their approach differs from the Left's. Worse, they risk undermining the very competition that helps deliver lower costs for American families and is vital to tackling the challenge of affordability going forward.

In 2010, I became the first attorney general in the country to challenge Obamacare in court. I believed then that Washington had exceeded its constitutional authority by forcing Americans to purchase health insurance and imposing hundreds of pages of government mandates on the private market. Sixteen years later, I am more convinced than ever that additional government mandates are not the answer to our healthcare challenges.

Added government interference in healthcare will not only serve to exacerbate, rather than alleviate, the problem of affordability, but it is also a political loser.

Proponents of a government takeover of healthcare point to recent polling showing majorities of Americans supporting government action, including increased government spending, to reduce healthcare costs. An Axios/Ipsos October survey found that 66 percent of Americans believe the federal government should be willing to spend more tax dollars to lower healthcare costs. A September KFF survey also found broad support for Medicare for All.

But that support for action to address the problem is no mandate for socialized medicine in the United States. The public opposes government intrusion or takeover of healthcare when presented with the consequences. According to KFF, 76 percent oppose Medicare for All if it could mean delays in medical tests and treatments, 64 percent oppose if taxes increase, and 61 percent oppose if the current Medicare program is threatened.

Consider also the case studies of GOP elected officials who embraced government intervention in healthcare, even more modest interventions, as central to their policymaking profiles.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks were among the most vocal and active proponents of government mandates targeting the cost-saving role of pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) in the prescription drug marketplace, in the misguided name of affordability. U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Chairman Bill Cassidy and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter were their main rivals as chief proponents of similar ham-handed government interventions in the private marketplace for pharmacy benefits that would mean picking winners and losers and dictating how employers can structure their benefits. All lost their elections this year.

In deep red Tennessee, Republicans in the state house lost six seats after passing one of the most aggressive government interventions in private healthcare ever pursued, one that threatens to cut off patients from their preferred pharmacy and increase their costs, in the name of bailing out certain other pharmacies with greater political favor — a textbook case of picking winners and losers.

In a historically bad environment, healthcare positions alone certainly can’t be credited for these defeats. But it is also clear that embracing government interference in healthcare did nothing to uplift their political fortunes.

Conservatives cannot defeat the Left's push for Medicare for All, and the calamities that policy would invite, by offering a watered-down version of the same big-government approach. We need a clear alternative that puts patients, employers, and families ahead of bureaucracy and red tape.

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GOP policymakers should focus on removing barriers to competition and giving employers and families more control over their healthcare decisions. We should foster actionable, not punitive, transparency in the system; eliminate barriers that undermine more market entrants up and down the supply chain; reduce red tape that increases costs and serves to fuel consolidation over competition by creating compliance burdens most easily absorbed by the largest incumbents. We should protect employers’ ability to design healthcare benefits that work for their employees and market forces that put downward pressure on costs.

Inviting more government intervention in healthcare instead would erode the principles and platform conservatives ought to champion as an alternative to the rise of Democratic Socialism. It would invite the kind of incremental suffocation of remaining market forces in the healthcare system that would accelerate the decline of the system and provide the justification for even greater, and eventually total, government takeover.

This, of course, is precisely what DSA Democrats like Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Texas Senator-elect James Talarico say if you listen to them carefully. They support Medicare for All, but in the meantime, they also support policies to eliminate market forces and players incentivized to lower costs because they know that will break the system and plunge patients into higher costs and fewer options — allowing them an opening to justify a “Medicare for All” socialist takeover as necessary to fix a failing system.

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Conservatives cannot play along and hope to arrive at an affordable, functioning, and free healthcare system on the other side.

Instead, we must offer something fundamentally different: a healthcare agenda that removes barriers to competition, gives employers and families more control over their healthcare decisions, and will deliver true savings for the American people.

Ken Cuccinelli is the former Attorney General of Virginia, former Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a senior advisor to Conservatives for Lower Health Care Costs (CLHCC).

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