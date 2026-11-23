Texas isn't going to get lower gas prices or cheaper groceries, but they are going to be put on the hook for billions if Democrats in Austin enact a high-speed rail plan similar to the boondoggle that has cost California taxpayers $213 billion — so far.

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Texas Democrats push high-speed rail plan after California's $231B bullet train debacle https://t.co/P2HofVu85S pic.twitter.com/wMbIIsF3so — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2026

According to the New York Post, Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes and San Antonio City Council member Jalen McKee-Rodriguez are pushing for high-speed rail to connect the two cities. They are roughly 80 miles apart, which takes about 90 minutes to drive in moderate traffic.

State Rep. John Bucy, who represents Austin, introduced legislation to connect Dallas and Waco with Austin and San Antonio along the I-35 corridor.

Right now, the project has a $13.5 billion price tag for just the Austin-San Antonio leg.

In 2008, California voters approved $10 billion for a high-speed rail line from San Francisco to Los Angeles. That was supposed to open in 2020. Now, the project's estimated costs fall between $125 and $231 billion, and construction won't be completed until 2040.

And the looting of the treasury begins. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) November 23, 2026

Texas currently has a budget surplus of $24 billion. Kiss that goodbye.

Trains are like communism. Everybody thinks they want trains until they actually have them. The good news is, at least you can still choose not to take the train. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) November 23, 2026

For now.

When Democrats ban cars and fossil fuels, you'll have no choice, comrade.

It’s all a money laundering scheme. https://t.co/hoF3S0cv75 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 22, 2026

Hard to argue otherwise, after what we've seen in California.

At this point you must assume it has nothing to do with rail. Texas has lots of roads, doesn’t need it. But a rail project creates thousands of unnecessary jobs in the bureaucracy, countless opportunities for graft. This is how you steal behind the veil of ‘infrastructure.’ Sick. https://t.co/5ZiupDxoMF — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 22, 2026

It's very sick.

Texas Dems finally win and immediately rush to emulate one of California’s most flagrant and cartoonish failures https://t.co/JIlbdwWgAB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 23, 2026

This won't do anything for affordability; in fact, it'll likely make it worse as taxes are jacked up to offset the ballooning costs of what will become another boondoggle.

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