A Florida family is going to have an empty seat at the table this holiday season, thanks to an illegal alien who struck and killed her outside a grocery store. Deborah Murphy, 81, was run over by Carlos Suarez-Contreras on May 17 as Murphy walked back to her car after shopping at a Publix in Panama City Beach. Suarez-Contreras was backing up in a Toyota 4Runner as Murphy walked through a crosswalk.

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Suarez-Contreras is from Venezuela and is in the country illegally.

Illegal immigrant avoids charges after he accidentally runs over grandmother and kills her outside grocery store, enraging family



The driver, Carlos Suarez-Contreras, was a 26-year-old from Venezuela was in the United States illegally. He was driving the vehicle with a canceled… — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) November 22, 2026

According to Fox News, prosecutors said "several factors" prevented them from pursuing and securing charges under Florida law. Larry Basford, state attorney for Florida’s Fourteenth Judicial Circuit, said, "I think everyone would agree that what he did was careless and it was negligent," and added, "not every tragedy amounts to a crime."

Murphy's family is outraged and heartbroken, according to Murphy's daughter, Amy Edge. Murphy died of blunt force injuries at a hospital about an hour after she was hit.

Suarez-Contreras was originally charged with driving with a canceled license and causing a death, a third-degree felony. But prosecutors said they couldn't prove that Suarez-Contreras knew the license, which was canceled the day before the accident, had been canceled. They also said he wasn't backing up quickly enough to prove he was driving "recklessly" when he hit Murphy.

He was not backing out of a parking space. He was backing up in the parking lot, through the crosswalk.

NEW: Illegal immigrant who allegedly backed over and killed an 82-year-old grandmother will not face any charges, according to Fox News.



Deborah Murphy sadly lost her life after being crushed by a 4Runner driven by Carlos Suarez-Contreras, who offered her no aid after crushing… pic.twitter.com/vWMVDwY8Wy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2026

The license was issued in Georgia.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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