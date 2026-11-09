Texas Democrats Are Wasting No Time With Their Radical Ideas

Texas Democrats are wasting no time in putting forth a wildly progressive agenda for the Lone Star State, with dozens of bills being proposed to radically reshape the state.

Advertisement

Texas already has 1084 bills pre-filed for the next session. Legalize pot Redistrict Red flag laws Property tax increases Expand eligibility for Medicaid including low-income individuals New rules on water rights New rules on subdivisions Electric utility "monopolies" Raise state minimum wage to $15/hr Prohibition of construction of border security measures on state park lands A "Texas solution" to reforming and addressing issues related to the Medicaid program, including the creation of an alternative program designed to ensure health benefit plan coverage to certain low-income individuals through the private marketplace; requiring a fee. Reducing ad valorem tax breaks for farmers Using public funds for lobbying activities Designating August "Firearm Safety Awareness Month" The list is massive. Feel free to look at it yourself here: https://t.co/Cy7Wgi6SDt — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) November 9, 2026

First bill filed in the Texas House for 90(R): @BucyForTexas' HB 101 to expand Medicaid in the state. #txlege https://t.co/AwIIMz5f8G https://t.co/Na4XSm2crm — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) November 9, 2026

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Texas Democrats introduce 20 bills seeking new gun restrictions across the state. https://t.co/DtHuNaKGJP — Remarks (@remarks) November 9, 2026

BREAKING: Democrat Senator @SenRoyceWest introduced a bill to end school choice for over 100,000 kids in Texas. He sent his kid to a private school. https://t.co/2fFiRLkQFq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 9, 2026

Democrats are seeking to legalize marijuana, end school choice, restrict gun access, expand Medicaid, and double the minimum wage. The moves aren’t being limited to the Texas Legislature, either. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has proposed siphoning off massive chunks of the state’s emergency savings account to distribute $1,500 checks to state residents.

Gina Hinojosa wants to send every Texas household a $1,500 check https://t.co/CNI4BhSyvF — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 4, 2026

The fate of these proposals would fall in the hands of the Texas State Senate, the last body that Texas Republicans have retained control of following the 2026 midterm elections.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.