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Texas Democrats Are Wasting No Time With Their Radical Ideas

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 09, 2026 9:00 PM
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Texas Democrats Are Wasting No Time With Their Radical Ideas
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Texas Democrats are wasting no time in putting forth a wildly progressive agenda for the Lone Star State, with dozens of bills being proposed to radically reshape the state.

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Democrats are seeking to legalize marijuana, end school choice, restrict gun access, expand Medicaid, and double the minimum wage. The moves aren’t being limited to the Texas Legislature, either. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has proposed siphoning off massive chunks of the state’s emergency savings account to distribute $1,500 checks to state residents.

The fate of these proposals would fall in the hands of the Texas State Senate, the last body that Texas Republicans have retained control of following the 2026 midterm elections.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | TEXAS
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