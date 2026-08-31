David Crowley Supported Tablets for Prison Inmates. Guess What Happened Next.

Back in May, we learned that the state of California spent $190 million on tablets and internet connections for prison inmates. According to investigations, those inmates allegedly used the tablets for watching adult content and grooming children. It was such a big scandal that the House Oversight Committee demanded documents from Gavin Newsom.

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But we don't have to go to California to look for this insanity. In Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, prison inmates were also given tablets in a program approved by Milwaukee County Executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Crowley.

Now, one of those inmates, Thomas Zollicoffer, has been busted for using his tablet to try and intimidate witnesses. Zollicoffer faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide for killing his ex-girlfriend and two others.

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski had to strip Zollicoffer of his communication privileges following this revelation.

During a hearing today for an accused triple murderer, Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski just went off.



Apparently, Thomas Zollicoffer was using a laptop/tablet to discuss threatening witnesses.



Borowski questioned why inmates even have that access to begin with. pic.twitter.com/LTIruqMq5z — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) August 28, 2026

"Why was the Sheriff's Department giving laptops and iPads to defendants who are charged in homicides, or any defendants?" Judge Borowski asked. "Why is the Sheriff's Department handing laptops or iPads to defendants?"

"Why?"

"Judge, I have no idea," a woman said off-camera. "That one's above my pay grade, Judge."

"And that needs to be addressed," Borowski continued, "this is a bigger question. I have had cases. I had a case in particular where I had a defendant who was given a laptop or an iPad by the Sheriff's Department. He used it to intimidate witnesses. He then, later, apparently — allegedly — hacked through it to access child pornography. There's another very high-profile case in front of another judge ... where a defendant allegedly made 1,200 or 1,500 intimidating threats and phone calls or threats from a tablet."

"Why is the Sheriff's Department giving defendants tablets? It's preposterous, and I would like the Sheriff to answer that. There is no need, constitutional or otherwise, to have a tablet when they sit in jail. And I don't care if they're charged with a burglary or an armed robbery or for that matter a domestic violence case," Borowski said. "This is a triple homicide. This defendant does not need a laptop. He will not have one again, subject to my court order. He won't have a tablet, he won't have a laptop, and I'm granting the state's request to across the board. He's locked down 24/7 with the exception of meeting with his attorney. No defendant in this court ever gets to intimidate a witness or a victim. Ever."

Thomas Zollicoffer currently faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide after killing his ex-girlfriend and two other people.



Thanks to David Crowley, he was able to use his government-funded prison tablet to send text messages attempting to intimidate the witnesses… pic.twitter.com/fmKF1X9bxS — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 30, 2026

David Crowley approved the program in 2022 and reauthorized it last year. Meanwhile, he keeps raising taxes on hardworking Milwaukee County residents to pay for this nonsense.

In David Crowley's Milwaukee County, Wisconsinites pay higher taxes so that violent criminals are able to make phone calls, send text messages, and download child porn on their government-issued tablets while in prison.



Is that what you want for the entire state of Wisconsin? — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) August 30, 2026

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And the Sheriff's Department remains understaffed thanks to Crowley's terrible budgeting.

Wisconsinites deserve better than David Crowley's failed leadership.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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