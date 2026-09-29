David Crowley Refuses to Make Changes to Abused Inmate Tablet Program

At least three inmates in Milwaukee County prisons have used David Crowley's inmate tablet program to intimidate witnesses, harass their victims, and even threaten a police officer.

Advertisement

At the end of August, Thomas Zollicoffer — who is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide — was caught using his tablet to threaten witnesses. Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski excoriated the program and asked why guys like Zollicoffer had access to the technology in the first place. Borowski restricted Zollicoffer's access to communication devices.

"Why was the Sheriff's Department giving laptops and iPads to defendants who are charged in homicides, or any defendants?" Judge Borowski asked. "Why is the Sheriff's Department handing laptops or iPads to defendants?"

That's because Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on the program in 2022 and again last year.

But Zollicoffer isn't the only inmate using the tablet to commit more crimes. Last week, we learned that Damian Luis Cosme-Torres, who was arrested back in February on domestic-violence-related strangulation and battery charges, was using his tablet to violate a no-contact order with the victim. He also used 81 other inmates' PIN numbers to contact her.

The messages Cosme-Torres sent to his victim, who he allegedly strangled before slamming her head against the wall, according to local media, included threats of revenge. Prosecutors shared some of Cosme-Torres' messages:

... IF I GET OUT I SWEAR TO GET MY REVENGE, A LIFE FOR A LIFE ... I PROMISE I WILL SPEND EVERY DAY W HATRED IN MY HEART UNLESS I END MY LIFE 11111 U WILL PAY FOR TAKING EVERYTHING FROM ME ... ... ON MY DAUGHTER I WILL GET MY PAYBACK ONE DAY IF I DNT END MYSELF ...

A third inmate, Amier Jones, who is also being held on domestic-violence-related charges and possession of a firearm by a felon, used his tablet to contact his victim hundreds of times. Jones also reportedly threatened a Milwaukee police officer, putting him on a "hit list." Despite that, Judge Ana Berrios-Schroder refused to revoke Jones' access to the tablet and refused to raise his bail.

Now David Crowley is likewise refusing to act on the failed program, and not saying if he'd make changes.

Democratic candidate for governor David Crowley won't say if he wants any changes to the jail tablet program after new incident https://t.co/66aPhdkN4L — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 28, 2026

Here's more:

When asked for the Milwaukee County executive's reaction to the latest incident and whether he would seek changes to the tablet program, a campaign spokesman didn't say and instead criticized a campaign ad from Republican opponent Tom Tiffany on inmates using tablets to make threats. Three incidents involving Milwaukee County inmates using the devices to threaten witnesses or victims have been publicized recently. “MAGA Congressman Tom Tiffany is illegally using courthouse footage full of false statements to push disgusting smears, all in an effort to distract from his own record of applauding the pardoning of violent January 6th rioters, voting against releasing the Epstein files to protect pedophiles, and voting to defund the police six times," campaign spokesman Phil Shulman said in a statement.

Advertisement

Simply incredible.

So the answer is "no." David Crowley will not rescind his failed program that allows violent criminals to threaten victims, intimidate witnesses, and target cops.

Tom Tiffany called Crowley's refusal to act a failure of leadership.

After multiple victims and witnesses have been threatened and intimidated through @DavidCCrowley’s inmate tablet program, he still refuses to make ANY changes.



Crowley’s refusal to act is a failure of leadership. pic.twitter.com/WWw5gteQmA — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 28, 2026

Perhaps it's bitterly ironic that David Crowley attended a swanky, $20,000-a-plate fundraiser in California last night, because much like Gov. Gavin Newsom — who also approved a prisoner tablet program rife with abuse, child pornography, and other crimes — David Crowley seems determined to turn Wisconsin into the Midwest version of that failed state.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.