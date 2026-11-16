Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is showing his party really loves criminals as he winds down his last weeks in the state. Evers has commuted the sentences of 14 violent criminals, including 10 who were jailed for homicide. It was the first time in decades that a Wisconsin governor did so.

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Breaking: Outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues the state's first commutations in decades.



The 14 prisoners were convicted of these crimes:



Homicide: 10 people

Robbery, Burglary, Theft: 5 people

Drug Offenses: 1

Arson and Property Damage: 1 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

Some Wisconsin prisoners, including some convicted of homicide, look to have their sentences cut short. It is the first time the state has reviewed commutations in decades. The Commutation Advisory Board on Aug. 21 considered the requests of 12 prisoners, including six convicted of homicide. The last Wisconsin governor to issue commutations was Governor Tommy Thompson. Governor Tony Evers, in his last year in office, restarted the process. The Wisconsin Constitution gives the governor power to issue pardons and commutations. Evers' office said he issued the most pardons with more than 2,000. He restarted the pardon process in 2019. Then, in April 2026, he restarted the commutation process. So, what is the difference? Evers gives a pardon after someone has completed all their sentence, including prison and supervision, and has been off supervision for five years or more. A commutation would cut a sentence a prisoner is currently serving.

Simply incredible.

This includes Michael Maldonado, who will serve four more years in max prison before being released on parole. Maldonado was convicted in a 1995 murder-for-hire case.

Michael Maldonado will serve 4 more years max in prison & then be on parole. He was convicted in '95 in a murder-for-hire case. Maldonado's cousin blamed him but later admitted to pulling the trigger. https://t.co/9IKLCiXqoZ — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 13, 2026

Of the 10 criminals convicted of homicide, nine are men. Touisssant Harley was convicted of first-degree murder; Sabir Wilcher was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide; Daniel Cerney was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide; Dawn Dobbs (the only woman on the list) was convicted of the same as well as being party to a crime.

A bit of background on the absolute monsters which Governors Evers commuted sentences for. pic.twitter.com/DtgEclZaa1 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 14, 2026

This also includes DeQuelvin Douglas, the Kenosha County Killer. Prosecutors warned Evers that releasing Douglas would "endanger the citizens of Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin."

🚨 EVERS COMMUTES SENTENCE OF KENOSHA COUNTY KILLER



Today, Gov. Evers announced he is commuting the sentences of TEN convicted murderers, including DeQuelvin Douglas, who murdered a man in Kenosha.



Prosecutors had warned Evers that commuting Douglas’s sentence would “endanger… pic.twitter.com/fXw8PE6VpZ — Rep. Amanda Nedweski (@RepNedweski32) November 13, 2026

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Evers also dropped this news on Friday so it would get lost in the weekend news cycle.

So there's no confusion, Tony Evers is commuting the sentences of 10 convicted murderers and he's releasing it on a Friday afternoon, hoping nobody notices. https://t.co/1WYfdOETvx — Senator Julian Bradley (@SenBradley) November 13, 2026

Shameful.

When tell normies that Democrats are pro-crime, I can see them thinking I'm being little hyperbolic.



If anything, I'm underselling their desire to celebrate and reward violence and the erosion of ordered society. https://t.co/yuO7EFv6v3 — Adam Gibbs 🇺🇸🦡 (@AdamGibbsWI) November 13, 2026

Democrats are the pro-criminal party.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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