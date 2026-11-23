Jensen Huang will be returning to Nvidia as their president and CEO following his resignation following affair allegations, including with an alleged Chinese operative.

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According to a press release from the company, the Board of Director's decision was unanimous.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Harvey Jones, Chair of the Board, said in a statement. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

Huang said in a statement that he is "honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work," he added.

The move comes moments before the stock market opens on Monday.

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