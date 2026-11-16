Why This Election Analyst Says 'Good Luck' to Whoever Wins the 2028 Election

RealClearPolitics’ Sean Trende was spot-on when he said the 2026 cycle saw the collapse of the Republican coalition. That collapse led to Mississippi flipping blue and electing its first black senator since Reconstruction. There are numerous races where, if you go down the line by race, gender, and age group, the swing to the Democrats was in the double digits.

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The Democrats have their largest majority since the Obama era, with at least 255 House seats and 56 in the Senate. It’ll take years for the GOP to chip away at this, but they’ve been here before: the 2006 and 2008 elections ushered in massive Democratic majorities; at one point, they had 60 votes in the Senate. Yet Trende threw cold water on both parties again. First, the reason we got a 2008 Democratic wave was the near collapse of not just the U.S. but the global financial market.

The GOP will come back, but for now it’s fractured — with Trende noting that Trump did well to anger every aspect of the coalition that gave him a resounding win in 2024. Yet the bigger issue is that governing will become harder. Whoever rebuilds or defends their stake still has one massive battle to fight: our entitlement system. Social Security is going to implode in 2032. While I do think the GOP will rebuild and fight on, because we don’t have a choice here, that battle is going to be ugly, since the loser in this fight will be known as the party that let Social Security go bust, leading to 20 percent cuts in benefits across the board. Can someone say permanent political wilderness? Look, it’s not like this is a new or surprising issue. Our entitlements were going to go broke, and neither side had the courage to put forward serious ideas to save them. And for those who did, well, it got shoved in a desk because it scared the bejesus out of everyone.

Trende spoke about the aftermath of this election at the American Enterprise Institute on November 5. Oh, and the way Democrats want to fix it will put a core constituency of their base in the crosshairs. It’s a hellscape that lies ahead (via RCP):

SEAN TRENDE: But to get to blowing up the Republican coalition, Donald Trump has done something to offend almost every fragment of the coalition. He’s burned up a lot of his goodwill. I’m thinking about this, and I’m like, “That’s actually a very difficult decision,” because if he fires Hegseth, it looks good to more establishment suburban Republicans. Put someone in there with more governing experience or whatever. But MAGA is going to lose its mind because MAGA still loves Pete Hegseth. I follow some of the more MAGA accounts on Twitter, and someone, Data Republican, had posted two days ago, “Pete Hegseth is the most important person in Washington,” trying to figure out how to get a presidential run together for him. This is someone who has Elon Musk’s ear. Because there’s been so much damage done, anything you—and these factions all have countervailing interests—anything you do is going to make someone really mad right now. I don’t think generally that midterms or wave elections tell us much about the next presidential. What tells us something about how hard the next presidential is going to be is the fact that everyone in the Republican Party hates each other right now. It’s going to be really hard to get them together again. ... SEAN TRENDE: I don’t think it’s going to be the Reagan party. That coalition is just gone. My point is, I think it’s going to be tough. I keep hearing, “Well, this is a lot like 2006. We’ll get 2008.” I’m thinking to myself, “Well, I know why you got 2008, and I hope we avoid that financial collapse,” which helped. The other thing is, whoever wins the presidency has to govern. It’s the “Hamilton” line, if you’ve seen the musical: “Winning’s easy. Governing’s harder.” Whoever wins the presidency, congratulations. You get to deal with Social Security going bankrupt in 2032. It’s not the type of thing that you can just sit back and do nothing, because it’s a 20% across-the-board cut in everyone’s benefits if you do nothing. Good luck. King George saying to President John Adams, “Good luck.” Because then you’re going to have a bunch of progressives like, “Well, this is easy. We’ll just remove the Social Security payroll tax cap. It’s super easy. We’ll just put a 12.5% flat tax on everyone making above $180,000 a year.” Well, guess what? You have suburbanites as a core portion of your coalition. Now, a good chunk of those are going to see that 12.5% flat tax apply to them. Even then, now the top rate for millionaires in California is up to 66.5%, all in. Well, there are a lot of other things that progressives are expecting out of a Democratic administration that have to be paid for. You’re going to take the top rate up to 80% when you figure in state and local taxes? Good luck. It’s just hard.

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And that fight in the latter part costs trillions, with Democrats debating new taxes. First, it’s not a debate. You either have new taxes or don’t do whatever you want to do, which will lead to the guillotine being wheeled out. As we fight, there might be a period of détente as both sides will need to put their guns down to fix Social Security, and ironically, that might make each party’s base hate them.

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