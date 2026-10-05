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Mark Kelly's Solution for Affordability Involves Making You Pay More in Taxes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 4:45 PM
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Mark Kelly's Solution for Affordability Involves Making You Pay More in Taxes
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Don't believe the Democrats on anything, but especially not when they talk about "affordability." Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran on that platform, only to turn around and raise taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking. In Wisconsin, Democrat Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has raised taxes every year he's been in office, and he's vying to be the Dairy State's next governor. And earlier today, Townhall reported on Matt Dunlap, who has repeatedly voted to raise taxes on Mainers.

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Now Mark Kelly is doing the same thing, proposing a tax hike to make things more "affordable."

"Well, we're going to lower costs for the American people," Kelly said. "We've got to win the House and/or the Senate."

"How?" host Margaret Brennan asked.

"Well, how will we do this?" Kelly replied. "I have legislation with Chris Van Hollen. We've gotta get Republicans on board, it raises taxes for people who make over a million a year in income, and it provides tax cuts for people, individuals and even couples who make up to about $160,000 a year. That's some relief."

Really? Taking more of our money in taxes will make things affordable?

That's always their solution.

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Completely foolish.

Of course it does. The pain is the point.

It's a party run by dumb people.

$9 billion in welfare fraud in Minneapolis disagrees with the Democrat position that we don't have a spending problem.

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No, it's not. They're just very good at taking our money and destroying this country.

The Democrats aren't stupid. But they think their voters are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics MARK KELLY | TAXES | 2026 ELECTIONS
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