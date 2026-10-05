Mark Kelly's Solution for Affordability Involves Making You Pay More in Taxes

Don't believe the Democrats on anything, but especially not when they talk about "affordability." Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger ran on that platform, only to turn around and raise taxes on everything from gym memberships to dog walking. In Wisconsin, Democrat Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has raised taxes every year he's been in office, and he's vying to be the Dairy State's next governor. And earlier today, Townhall reported on Matt Dunlap, who has repeatedly voted to raise taxes on Mainers.

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Now Mark Kelly is doing the same thing, proposing a tax hike to make things more "affordable."

Mark Kelly says his plan to lower costs for Americans is to raise taxes.



KELLY: "We’re going to lower costs for the American people."



CBS: How?



KELLY: "I've got legislation with Chris Van Hollen...it raises taxes...” pic.twitter.com/GTod7Z7tjf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2026

"Well, we're going to lower costs for the American people," Kelly said. "We've got to win the House and/or the Senate."

"How?" host Margaret Brennan asked.

"Well, how will we do this?" Kelly replied. "I have legislation with Chris Van Hollen. We've gotta get Republicans on board, it raises taxes for people who make over a million a year in income, and it provides tax cuts for people, individuals and even couples who make up to about $160,000 a year. That's some relief."

Really? Taking more of our money in taxes will make things affordable?

That's always their solution.

Of course the answer is raise taxes, not cut out all the fraud and freeloaders and waste that’s happening now. Make us pay so they can keep living large while we work ourselves to death to pay taxes. Nah, if you vote democrat, you’re a complete fool at this point. — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) October 4, 2026

Completely foolish.

Nearly all tax hikes—even if ostensibly targeting only the rich—hurt the entire American economy, especially the working poor and middle class. https://t.co/HrD1ElfBIV — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 4, 2026

Of course it does. The pain is the point.

Lower cost of living by increasing taxes? The Democrat party is like a a party for dumb people. https://t.co/BMWFv92GHG — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) October 5, 2026

It's a party run by dumb people.

Democrats: "The Government doesnt have a spending problem, it has an income problem. We just need to take more money away from the people." https://t.co/QQHtJO1u93 — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) October 4, 2026

$9 billion in welfare fraud in Minneapolis disagrees with the Democrat position that we don't have a spending problem.

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Logic has never been a Democrats’ strong suit. https://t.co/grJKEFPAxm — J. Hogan Gidley (@JHoganGidley) October 4, 2026

No, it's not. They're just very good at taking our money and destroying this country.

Kelly: "We're going to lower costs for the American people."



CBS: "How?"



Kelly: "I have legislation to raise taxes...."



Are these people stupid? pic.twitter.com/NabE9aRw8s — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) October 4, 2026

The Democrats aren't stupid. But they think their voters are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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