With Democrats in Control, Remember That AOC's Medicare for All Would Likely Cover Illegal Aliens

It was never about affordability.

Actually, no, let's rephrase that. It was never about affordability for hardworking Americans. For illegal aliens and other Democrat constituencies like welfare recipients, Democrats will deliver on making things "affordable" by expanding massive entitlement programs. The rest of us don't get cheaper gas or groceries, though. We get a skyrocketing tax bill and steep inflation to offset all the free stuff Democrats promised their voters.

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That includes federally funded healthcare, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a townhall from last October, she wouldn't rule out covering illegals under her single-payer system.

BREAKING 🚨: Kaitlan Collins: “Do you think undocumented immigrants should have access to federally funded healthcare?”



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): “I believe personally that healthcare is a human right. I believe that every person should be able to go to the doctor.”… pic.twitter.com/6FwX2js4Bi — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) November 15, 2026

"You said it is federal law that people, undocumented immigrants, can't get Medicare, Medicaid, the Obamacare subsidies," said Kaitlan Collins. "Do you believe that should be the law, though? Or do you think undocumented immigrants should have access to federally funded healthcare?"

"You know, I believe personally that healthcare is a human right. I believe that every person should be able to go to the doctor," AOC replied. "But, I believe that right now federal law is the federal law. And that absolutely, you know, that U.S. citizens and people who pay into our programs deserve to be covered by these programs. And I mean, once again, I do believe that federal laws we have on the books are appropriate."

"Do you believe that should be changed?" Collins asked.

"I believe in a single-payer healthcare system," AOC said. "Where if you go in and you need a doctor, you can get the medical attention that you need."

That's a typical politician's answer.

Every time the Democrats say something is a human right your taxes go up by 20%.



The entire goal is to make the population completely dependent on the government. — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 15, 2026

And they don't believe it's a human right. Look at how they tried to exclude unvaccinated Americans from healthcare during COVID.

What is more basic than food, shelter and clothing? Aren't they also human rights that the government should provide? — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 15, 2026

Democrats would say yes.

We told you.



When the govt doesn’t have the money to pay doctors - should they enslaved doctors to make sure people can see doctors?



Nothing that requires the labor of others can be a right. — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) November 15, 2026

There was literally a communist saying yes, doctors and healthcare professionals should be enslaved.

Canada has a single payer health care system, which is collapsing under the weight of its cost. To reduce costs, it is euthanizing everyone it can get its hands on.



Keep in mind, Canada only has 10% of our population here in the United States. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 15, 2026

A lot of the victims of Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program are rich and white, which the Left sees as a feature, not a bug.

Kaitlan. There’s no such thing as “free healthcare”. WE are paying for other people to see the doctor.

And AOC isn’t just dumb…she’s a liar. Everyone already DOES have a right to see a doctor. Anytime they want to. They’re just not entitled to have us pay for them. https://t.co/grs47LXK2F — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 15, 2026

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There is no one who cannot see a doctor right now. You have to pay to do it, because the doctor's labor has value.

AOC definitely believes illegals should get free healthcare on the back of American taxpayers. Many already are. A defining characteristic of the modern American left is that it doesn’t make a distinction between citizens and foreigners. They view this entire country as an… https://t.co/asfXU4d6vU — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) November 16, 2026

We know they are because every time Republicans try to block illegals from access taxpayer-funded benefits, Democrats scream about it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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