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With Democrats in Control, Remember That AOC's Medicare for All Would Likely Cover Illegal Aliens

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 16, 2026 2:00 PM
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With Democrats in Control, Remember That AOC's Medicare for All Would Likely Cover Illegal Aliens
AP Photo/George Walker IV

It was never about affordability.

Actually, no, let's rephrase that. It was never about affordability for hardworking Americans. For illegal aliens and other Democrat constituencies like welfare recipients, Democrats will deliver on making things "affordable" by expanding massive entitlement programs. The rest of us don't get cheaper gas or groceries, though. We get a skyrocketing tax bill and steep inflation to offset all the free stuff Democrats promised their voters.

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That includes federally funded healthcare, according to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a townhall from last October, she wouldn't rule out covering illegals under her single-payer system.

"You said it is federal law that people, undocumented immigrants, can't get Medicare, Medicaid, the Obamacare subsidies," said Kaitlan Collins. "Do you believe that should be the law, though? Or do you think undocumented immigrants should have access to federally funded healthcare?"

"You know, I believe personally that healthcare is a human right. I believe that every person should be able to go to the doctor," AOC replied. "But, I believe that right now federal law is the federal law. And that absolutely, you know, that U.S. citizens and people who pay into our programs deserve to be covered by these programs. And I mean, once again, I do believe that federal laws we have on the books are appropriate."

"Do you believe that should be changed?" Collins asked.

"I believe in a single-payer healthcare system," AOC said. "Where if you go in and you need a doctor, you can get the medical attention that you need."

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That's a typical politician's answer.

And they don't believe it's a human right. Look at how they tried to exclude unvaccinated Americans from healthcare during COVID.

Democrats would say yes.

There was literally a communist saying yes, doctors and healthcare professionals should be enslaved.

A lot of the victims of Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program are rich and white, which the Left sees as a feature, not a bug.

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There is no one who cannot see a doctor right now. You have to pay to do it, because the doctor's labor has value.

We know they are because every time Republicans try to block illegals from access taxpayer-funded benefits, Democrats scream about it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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