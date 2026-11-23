Ahmed Moor is a radical member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who won't deny that he's pro-Hamas. He's also poised to challenge Democrat John Fetterman in next year's Pennsylvania Senate primary. Voters don't seem to be bothered by these radical candidates, having elected several of them last election cycle, but they should know what guys like Moor support.

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Not only did he not deny his pro-Hamas stance, but he's also written articles calling for the "ethnic cleansing" of Jews and Zionists.

🚨 BREAKING: Resurfaced articles written by Ahmed Moor, John Fetterman’s Primary Challenger, shows he called for the “ethnic cleanse” of Jews pic.twitter.com/5aK7M1y5of — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 23, 2026

According to National Review, he has called for the end of the Jewish state, which sounds an awful lot like what Abdul El-Sayed said last week. Moor also compared Israeli children "Hitler youth" and wanted an "ethnic cleanse" to "liberate Palestine."

In 2010, Moor wrote, "If we cannot ethnically cleanse [the Zionists] with our guns, we'll overwhelm them with our superior birth rates."

Ahmed Moor, the DSA member running against Sen. John Fetterman, wrote in 2010: "If we cannot ethnically cleanse [the Zionists] with our guns, we'll overwhelm them with our superior birth rates."



Calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews from their ancestral homeland is not… pic.twitter.com/gkcxcNQgbN — Eighteen (@eighteen18) November 23, 2026

That same year he wrote that "the 'Jewish state' will cease to exist, noting that ending Israel is his "unambiguous goal."

Ahmed Moor is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.



I had my AI bot pull 71 of his articles from 2009 to 2026 and analyze them. It read about 50 in full and cited 46, with 59 direct quotes, every one checked against the original and linked.



2010: "the 'Jewish state' will… — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) November 11, 2026

Feinberg found several of Moor's writings.

Batch 3: Pennsylvania, meet Ahmed Moor, the Democrat running for your U.S. Senate seat. These are his words, and they are antizionist libels. Every quote verified against the original source, with outlet and date on each card.



The full record: https://t.co/YFRZZFg2hy pic.twitter.com/OLTo0JsyRy — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) November 17, 2026

One of his writings said, "The Zionist regime in Israel has never had a right to exist. Racism is racism. Bad is bad, immutably."

He also wrote that "Zionism is fundamentally anti-democratic in a mixed-race society."

Batch 4: Ahmed Moor wants Pennsylvania to send him to the U.S. Senate. Here is what he has written about Zionism. These are antizionist libels, every quote verified against the original source, with outlet and date on each card.



The full record: https://t.co/YFRZZFg2hy pic.twitter.com/7AqPto2Hay — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) November 20, 2026

In another piece from January 25, 2011, Moor wrote, "Jerusalem will be Jewish, but Israel will cease to be" and on July 8, 2024, wrote "the Palestinians will remain at war against apartheid and Jewish supremacy for as long as they exist."

Batch 5: Before Pennsylvania votes, read what Ahmed Moor has written about Israel, Congress and American Jews. These are antizionist libels, each quote verified against the original source, with outlet and date on every card.



The full record: https://t.co/YFRZZFg2hy pic.twitter.com/01Ho0zbzOU — Matthew Feinberg (@thewebbie) November 23, 2026

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Moor also implied that Israel controls Congress, writing on September 11, 2013, "It's not hyperbolic to claim that the Israelis control a great deal of information and are capable of whipping Congress. It's a settled fact."

And on April 21 of this year, he wrote, "The ultimate goal should be regime change within Palestine/Israel, from the river to the sea."

In advocating the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Israel, Moor expresses the congressional Democrat consensus shorn of its deceitful rhetorical camouflage. Democrats want to deprive Israel of all offensive and DEFENSIVE weapons. If they succeed Israeli Jews will be exterminated. https://t.co/bFNB2cHOys — Ayn Reagan (@AynReagan) November 23, 2026

That is the goal of American Democrats: the destruction of Israel. It's scary, and another one of their candidates is eyeing the Senate to do just that.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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