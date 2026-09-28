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Watch As Crowd Sings 'From the River to the Sea' During AOC Midterm Event at Cornell University

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 1:30 PM
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Watch As Crowd Sings 'From the River to the Sea' During AOC Midterm Event at Cornell University
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Democrat and socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was at Cornell University over the weekend, at an event promoting Democrat candidates ahead of midterms. And if you needed more proof that AOC and the Democrats are beholden to a radical, anti-Israel and antisemitic base of leftists, this event gave us plenty. Not only was it a socialist grievance session, but it also called for violence against Israel and Jews.

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During AOC's remarks, the crowd began singing "from the river to the sea," a statement that's part of globalizing the intifada that means wiping Israel (and Jews) off the map.

Here's more:

Cornell University’s lefty crowd gave Democratic Socialist superstar Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a warm, hate-filled welcome by singing anti-Israel chants at a campaign event meant to gin up support for Democrats ahead of the midterms Sunday.

While warming up the standing-room-only crowd of roughly 2,000 people gathered for the congresswoman’s “Students vs. Billionaires” town hall in downtown Ithaca Sunday, Cornell University Young Democratic Socialists of America co-chairs Mina Petrova and Zoe Reisman led the crowd singing “from the river to the sea” and declaring “long live the student intifada.”

“Cornell is fundamentally a capitalist institution that prioritizes billionaires and profit over students and community and is controlled by CEO trustees that are profiting off of genocide and war,” Petrova said to applause inside the Ithaca Downtown Conference Center.

The event, hosted along with the student activist organization More Perfect University, was billed by AOC’s campaign as “part of an effort by the Congresswoman to boost turnout in Democratic strongholds ahead of the November election.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who is campaigning upstate to boost her image ahead of a potential run for president or US Senate, took shots at Cornell for — what she says — amounted to suppressing free speech of student protesters.

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Here's video of the event:

"We have a responsibility to stand in solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere," the speaker said. "Student activism is not dead. Long live student resistance, and long live the student intifada. Thank you."

The other student then took the mic and spoke.

"Thank you and just for one second I'd like you guys to repeat after me: 'From the river to the sea. Palestine will be free.' Thank you!" she said.

Will AOC condemn these statements?

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Yes, they do.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS
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