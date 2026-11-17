Ahmed Moor, the Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) candidate who is seeking to launch a primary challenge against Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, was on Fox News, where he refused to deny that he's a pro-Hamas activist with a radical, far-left agenda.

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My name is Ahmed Moor and I’m running for US Senate here in PA (election 2028). I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing.



I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE and for… pic.twitter.com/TTRUprl6T7 — Ahmed Moor (@AhmedMoor) November 9, 2026

"Accountability for genocide." Moor wants to abolish ICE and replace both Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries as leaders in Congress.

Moor, who was born in Palestine, also says the country is in the midst of a "constitutional crisis"

A Gaza-born political newcomer is launching a primary challenge against one of the Senate's staunchest supporters of Israel.



Ahmed Moor, a University of Pennsylvania and Harvard graduate who was born in Palestine before immigrating to Philadelphia, is the first candidate… pic.twitter.com/Hfgoz5uBv7 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) November 16, 2026

He was on Fox News, where he refused to deny that he's pro-Hamas.

EXCLUSIVE: DSA candidate launching potential primary challenge against @SenFettermanPA doesn’t deny he’s pro Hamas pic.twitter.com/C83RznDkax — The Story (@TheStoryFNC) November 16, 2026

"John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct?" asked host Martha McCallum.

"Look, John Fetterman's story's over," Moor said.

"I'm asking you a question," McCallum interrupted him. "Are you very pro-Hamas?"

"Am I pro-Hamas?" Moor repeated. "I'd like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I'm opposed to Israeli apartheid. I'd like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel, in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa. Thomas Jefferson wrote 'all men are created equal'; I believe that as an American."

So yes, he's pro-Hamas.

All the unwarranted arrogance of these DSA grifters. — NWK+ (@26GoDawgs) November 17, 2026

They believe this is their time.

Thomas Jefferson wrote all men are created equal...



What does the Quran write?



Don't let these guys use our culture to destroy us. — Iceman (@maverickisgay) November 17, 2026

It does not believe all men are created equal, and it doesn't believe women are even human.

And my state is dumb enough to vote him in. I swear I'm considering changing to democrat just to vote for Fetterman in the primary. — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) November 16, 2026

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Probably wise.

There doesn't seem to be a downside to this among Democrat voters.

I am begging Conor Lamb to jump in the Pennsylvania Democratic primary to block this guy from the nomination. The last thing we need is a pro-Hamas Senator in the US. This stuff is getting scary. https://t.co/Z1ddMsxvzS — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) November 17, 2026

It's very scary.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA)’s challenger, Ahmed Moor, won’t say if he is pro-Hamas



Moor previously defended October 7th pic.twitter.com/Nl0Oib7YaU — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) November 17, 2026

We're not surprised by this at all.

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