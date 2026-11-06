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David Crowley Knew About County's Budget Error Two Weeks Before the Election

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 12:30 PM
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David Crowley Knew About County's Budget Error Two Weeks Before the Election
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

David Crowley hasn't even been sworn in as Wisconsin governor and the corruption has already started. The day after the election, we learned that Crowley's "balanced" county budget actually had a $4.6 million gap. They chalked it up to an accounting software error, but somehow kept this very important news quiet until after the election.

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Now we're learning that Crowley and his team knew about the error on October 20 and hid this from voters and the County Board of Supervisors.

Simply incredible.

Crowley's spokesperson denies it was a cover-up.

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"There's no cover up. The budget process uncovered an error that affected less than 0.3% of the 2027 recommended budget, investigated the cause, corrected it, & identified & presented solutions ahead of the vote to adopt," he said.

County Supervisor Deanna Alexander said this undermines the democratic process and oversight.

"When significant financial information doesn't reach elected officials in a timely way, it undermines the oversight our democratic process is designed to provide," she said, according to Calvi.

It's going to be a long four years.

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At the start of 2026, Crowley failed to renew the county's contract with UnitedHealthcare, putting the insurance coverage of county employees, retirees, and their families at risk.

There is going to be so much corruption and fraud in Wisconsin, it's basically North Illinois or East Minnesota at this point.

And all the Democrats in Madison will do is raise taxes. Have fun with affordability, Wisconsin.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | ELECTION INTEGRITY | GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN | WISCONSIN
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