David Crowley Knew About County's Budget Error Two Weeks Before the Election

David Crowley hasn't even been sworn in as Wisconsin governor and the corruption has already started. The day after the election, we learned that Crowley's "balanced" county budget actually had a $4.6 million gap. They chalked it up to an accounting software error, but somehow kept this very important news quiet until after the election.

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People are accusing the media of hiding this story of Milwaukee County's $4.56m budget error until after the election.

No.

Milwaukee County's budget director revealed the problem a day AFTER the election.

The county's timing deserves scrutiny and we will seek those answers. https://t.co/B26B40gdEG pic.twitter.com/hvfvyUWux4 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 5, 2026

Now we're learning that Crowley and his team knew about the error on October 20 and hid this from voters and the County Board of Supervisors.

Milwaukee County Exec and now Gov-elect David Crowley knew about the $4.56m budget error on Oct. 20, the county's budget director said today.

County supervisors say they didn't learn about the error until the day AFTER the election. https://t.co/Gl4f2dNXLB — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 5, 2026

Simply incredible.

Crowley's spokesperson denies it was a cover-up.

Crowley's spokesperson on complaints it was a cover up: "There's no cover up. The budget process uncovered an error that affected less than 0.3% of the 2027 recommended budget, investigated the cause, corrected it, & identified & presented solutions ahead of the vote to adopt." — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 5, 2026

"There's no cover up. The budget process uncovered an error that affected less than 0.3% of the 2027 recommended budget, investigated the cause, corrected it, & identified & presented solutions ahead of the vote to adopt," he said.

County Supervisor Deanna Alexander said this undermines the democratic process and oversight.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on the $4.56m budget hole kept from the board for weeks:



"When significant financial information doesn't reach elected officials in a timely way, it undermines the oversight our democratic process is designed to provide." — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 5, 2026

"When significant financial information doesn't reach elected officials in a timely way, it undermines the oversight our democratic process is designed to provide," she said, according to Calvi.

And we have yet another Crowley scandal… First one as Governor! Milwaukee incompetence at its finest. https://t.co/7DJEGPUm76 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) November 5, 2026

It's going to be a long four years.

First healthcare, and now a big budget hole. Crowley better learn how to make a state budget, and fast. This also feels very dishonest with all the ads about a balanced budget Milwaukee... https://t.co/6xVa5cXiB8 — Andy Manske (@Andy_ManskeWI) November 5, 2026

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At the start of 2026, Crowley failed to renew the county's contract with UnitedHealthcare, putting the insurance coverage of county employees, retirees, and their families at risk.

So much for “Transparency”. https://t.co/HD5YhJRcPa — Hilario Deleon (@HilarioDeleon12) November 5, 2026

There is going to be so much corruption and fraud in Wisconsin, it's basically North Illinois or East Minnesota at this point.

And all the Democrats in Madison will do is raise taxes. Have fun with affordability, Wisconsin.

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