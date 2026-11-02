David Crowley Is Trying to Take Credit for Keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee, but Here's the Truth

Last week was a great week to be a Milwaukee Brewers fan. They stormed to a World Series win — the first appearance in the World Series since 1982 and the first championship in franchise history. The city and state partied for a week and then ended on a high note, when an estimated 750,000 people went to Milwaukee for the World Series Parade and rally at the Summerfest grounds on Milwaukee's lakefront.

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Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is running for governor, was one of those people. He celebrated in the parade and tried to take credit for keeping the team in Milwaukee.

Still riding the high from yesterday. 💙💛



What a celebration, what a team, and what a community! Thank you, Brewers, and thank you to the fans who made it unforgettable. We are the champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RkmPqgrS0B — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) October 31, 2026

But there's a problem with this, as The Heartland Post notes: Crowley opposed using tax dollars from going to repairs on the stadium. He even signed an ordinance prohibiting it.

David Crowley is trying to claim credit for "keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee" by "saving American Family Field." So why did he sign an ordinance that literally prohibited any Milwaukee County money from going to stadium repairs? https://t.co/VbmQ1aXtYq — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 30, 2026

Here's more:

In June 2023, Crowley signed a Milwaukee County Board resolution opposing the use of any county tax levy dollars for long-term renovations at the ballpark. At the time, Crowley knew that Legislative Republicans wanted a local contribution to the stadium fix since the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County would be the biggest benefactors if a deal was reached. When legislative Republicans put forward a plan that included a local contribution for a local facility, Crowley objected publicly (Brewers stadium deal in limbo as Milwaukee County leaders clash with state GOP on funding deal). He said the proposal “sticks it to Milwaukee County taxpayers.” Team Crowley went so far as to tell the local media that “funding stadium repairs was not a top priority” for the county executive. Doesn’t sound like Crowley was instrumental in finding a bipartisan solution. Sounds like Crowley was trying to torpedo the whole deal. In his view, funding should come from the state and the Brewers themselves. Not from Milwaukee County. Even though the original stadium was called Milwaukee County Stadium.

So remember, while David Crowley wants to use tax dollars to pay for in-state tuition for illegal aliens, their legal fees, and other welfare programs. It's always revealing what Democrats will and won't spend money on.

Notice the PsyOp - he's attempting to associate himself with the Brewers.



Reminder Crowley opposed funding for stadium renovations and only changed his mind after Republicans, Tony Evers, and Cavalier Johnson all told him to stand down.



Thanks Robin Vos and Republicans for… https://t.co/y7EHpVw3Hx — RightWI (@RightWI1776) October 31, 2026

"Thanks Robin Vos and Republicans for keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Brewers are here DESPITE Crowley," the post reads.

But there's more. In 2013, Crowley went to a Brewers game and was patted down at the gate. His post at the time appeared to imply racist motivations behind it.

So a group of people & I walk into a @Brewers game. Guess which one gets patted down entering? I even watched the gate afterwards #crazy — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) September 4, 2013

This writer and her sons have been patted down entering the stadium. It's not a racial thing.

The Democratic candidate for Governor of Wisconsin thinks the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers are racist. That seems...not ideal. https://t.co/N7rMwJnhzX — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 30, 2026

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It's not ideal, but it is honest. And it's not the first time Crowley screamed about racism. He accused Milwaukee County Park beer gardens of being racist, too.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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