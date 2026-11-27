A new report from the Manhattan Institute's City Journal details what appear to be calls for the assassination of major figures, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a public official, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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The calls came from a board member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. That's alarming on its own, but he also says he has influence over the city's incoming DSA-backed mayor, Nithya Raman.

EXCLUSIVE: Noah Suarez-Sikes, a board member for the Democratic Socialists of America in LA, calls for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and white South Africans. He claims to be influential with incoming LA mayor Nithya Raman. https://t.co/n7tPC3VJeX — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 24, 2026

Noah Suarez-Sikes is a housing organizer and a member of the steering committee of Democratic Socialists of America's Los Angeles chapter. But according to a series of uncovered tweets, he appears to fantasize about political violence, much like the brand of socialism that too many DSA members claim they want no part of.

"You never stop wanting to beat Sam Altman to death with your bare hands," Suarez-Sikes wrote in August 2025, less than a year after Luigi Mangione murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in cold blood. The organization told reporters at the time, "We do not support political violence," but it appears not everyone got the memo.

"The fact that Sam Altman hasn't gotten the chair is frankly a travesty of justice," he wrote in a separate tweet just two months later. "This is a company with blood on its hands."

Suarez-Sikes also called for "a Nuremberg-style set of trials for Trumpism" and threatened the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), writing, "I'm going to be real. I don't know how you make sure that DOGE never happens again, except by firing squad."

In yet another post, he wrote that the "we're" presumably meaning the DSA, is "going to nationalize every single Tesla factory and give Musk the death penalty for his crimes."

Then in May 2025, the DSA board member "formally" called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon and release Sirhan Sirhan, the man who murdered Robert F. Kennedy Sr., "so he can finish the job." He made the call while reposting an NPR headline about RFK Jr., the implication being that Sirhan would assassinate the sitting HHS Secretary.

In a series of shocking Bluesky posts, DSA L.A. board member Noah Suarez-Sikes endorsed political violence against his enemies and fantasized about their deaths. Suarez-Sikes said he wants @elonmusk to "hang", suggested that the only way to prevent DOGE-style efforts in the future would be via "firing squad", called it a "travesty of justice" that Sam Altman hadn’t gotten "the chair," and said he wants "to beat Sam Altman to death" using his "bare hands." Suarez-Sikes has since made his Bluesky profile private, but we have the screenshots. ⬇️ — City Journal (@CityJournal) November 24, 2026

Here's DSA LA board member Noah Suarez-Sikes calling for the assassination of Sam Altman, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and DOGE officials. He also fantasizes about beating Matt Yglesias with a hammer. The DSA is a psychosis factory. https://t.co/gYxOPpLk7K — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) November 24, 2026

These are only a few examples of what appear to be regular calls for violence. Others include calls for violence against Democrats like political analyst, columnist, and author, Matthew Yglesias, and white South Africans, a defense of Luigi Mangione, and dehumanizing language about a plethora of other business executives.

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But that's not all. Suarez-Sikes has also claimed credit for shifting Nithya Raman's position on Israel, particularly her stance toward the Jewish state if elected mayor. He says he and DSA-LA pressured her after she first declined to commit to "boycott, divest from, and sanction Israel." Once the organization called her stance "not okay," she reportedly reversed course, according to his own account in Scroll.

He may not be a close adviser in any formal sense, but his claimed influence raises a pointed question: what does Raman have to say about his calls for violence?

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