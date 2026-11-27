People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals went through their usual routine of trying to force us normies to eat tofu turkey or some other crap alternative. That’s not going to happen. Turkeys will be slaughtered, gutted, cooked, and eaten on Thanksgiving. There’s no turning back. We will drink milk and eat all the meats. Yesterday, PETA declared that turkeys are not food, a claim that was met with an epic community note and other reactions.

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Turkeys aren't food. — PETA (@peta) November 26, 2026

Turkeys are, in fact, food. https://t.co/Czfx7dFM5e — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 27, 2026

@peta Just ate delicious turkey then I saw this post so I ate some more 😋 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2026

@peta https://t.co/X5nC08n6r8 — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) November 26, 2026

@peta Community notes for the win! https://t.co/XdyS2JPC7x — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) November 27, 2026

@peta Snoopy says otherwise. https://t.co/3nZtBObO6G — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) November 26, 2026

@peta https://t.co/dBsbslRtM3 — Heidi Liberty (@heidi_liberty76) November 26, 2026

@peta My entire family’s bellies beg to differ!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 26, 2026

Hope you all had a great, safe Thanksgiving. I don’t know what to tell these people. It’s a free country, so they can post this nonsense, but turkeys will continue to be eaten on this holiday forever.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

@peta https://t.co/jAaa8JVgRe — Quantum Strange Quark (@MiniatureQuark) November 26, 2026

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