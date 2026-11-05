DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

After the Election, WI Voters Learn David Crowley's 'Balanced' County Budget Has $4.6 Million Hole

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
After the Election, WI Voters Learn David Crowley's 'Balanced' County Budget Has $4.6 Million Hole
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

How convenient. The day after the election, Wisconsin voters learned that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley — who ran an ad claiming he lowered taxes and balanced the budget — actually had a $4.6 million hole in it. The November 4 memo to the Milwaukee County Board said it happened because of an "automated calculation error."

Advertisement

Here's more:

In a Nov. 4 memo to County Board leaders, the county’s budget office said the administration plans to offset the gap during 2027 and bring a fund transfer to the board for approval by the end of March. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report on the memo.

The error occurred in a newly automated process used to allocate equipment purchases and depreciation. The memo says positive and negative signs were reversed on two airport-related entries: a $4.49 million depreciation contribution and $2.21 million in airport revenue.

A spokesperson for the county executive’s office said Crowley is aware of the error. Once it was identified, the Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance “acted immediately” to correct the issue and prevent it from happening again, the spokesperson said.

The budget office and county comptroller identified possible ways to cover the gap, including additional prescription drug rebates, cash remaining in capital projects scheduled to close in 2027 and savings or surpluses in departmental operating budgets. The memo does not specify how much each option would contribute.

Recommended
Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans Matt Vespa What Is Going on With JD Vance? Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Democrats will just raise taxes.

Enjoy affordability, Wisconsin.

No. He'll just use some of the state's $3.3 billion surplus to fix it.

Buckle up.

They knew and hid it from voters.

Voters were warned regardless. Milwaukee County is a mess and now the entire state will be.

Advertisement

We'll keep an eye on this, but don't hold your breath that Crowley's office will respond.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans

Samuel Alito Made an Announcement About His Looming Retirement Plans

Matt Vespa
What Is Going on With JD Vance?

What Is Going on With JD Vance?

Dmitri Bolt
They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos