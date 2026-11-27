Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went nuclear on Wednesday. We might not see anything like it — all the dirty laundry was aired out after he was benched late Tuesday night. Rodgers appeared on Pat McAfee’s show and went nuclear. At the same time, it was media day, with a press conference featuring head coach Mike McCarthy and the locker room open to reporters.

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It was unreal: McCarthy strolled into the practice facility that day as reporters huddled together, with Rodgers on speakerphone. The future Hall of Famer accused McCarthy of sleeping during meetings and not watching tape, saying, ‘1,2’3, Packers in the huddle in Philadelphia, among other things. Rodgers said he wasn’t coming back — the ship had sailed. The Steelers obliged, releasing him shortly after this explosive interview.

McCarthy later confirmed some of Rodgers' allegations, with players walking a fine line as things totally imploded yesterday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth reportedly told Rodgers about being benched and was mum about further details. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was also a good soldier, but the public relations person looked like she was about to have a stroke. Her facial expressions said everything, especially when Ramsey spoke about the disconnect within the locker room between players and coaches

THE #STEELERS PR STAFF HAD AN ALL-TIME DAY. THESE REACTIONS HAVE ME CRYING. 💀💀💀 https://t.co/bb6ssRZil5 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 26, 2026

Anybody got the @ of the PR girl in the back? — 49ers Takes (@49erstakes) November 25, 2026

TRENDING: The PR lady’s reaction to Jalen Ramsey’s statement says EVERYTHING. 😭 She didn’t even need to say a word—her face told the whole story. Jalen Ramsey had her fighting for her life at that press conference 😂 That reaction deserves its own highlight reel. #NFL #JalenRamsey #Steelers — Frank (@franklinfcoke) November 25, 2026

Just unbelievable.

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