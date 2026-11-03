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David Crowley Wins Wisconsin's Governor Race

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 03, 2026 10:27 PM
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David Crowley Wins Wisconsin's Governor Race
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has won the Wisconsin governor's race, beating Republican Tom Tiffany.

Crowley had dropped out of the race over the summer, but returned after Democrats panicked about Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong being the nominee.

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Crowley has vowed to be an ally and accomplice of illegal aliens, and a radical agenda of spending, including toll roads on Wisconsin's highways. 

Decision Desk made the call at 10:20 PM Eastern.

Decision Desk reported that Crowley was up 54.25 percent to 45.75 percent for Tiffany, a deficit Tiffany could not overcome.

This means higher taxes for Wisconsin families.

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Crowley will be the state's first black governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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