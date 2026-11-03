David Crowley Wins Wisconsin's Governor Race

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has won the Wisconsin governor's race, beating Republican Tom Tiffany.

Crowley had dropped out of the race over the summer, but returned after Democrats panicked about Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong being the nominee.

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Crowley has vowed to be an ally and accomplice of illegal aliens, and a radical agenda of spending, including toll roads on Wisconsin's highways.

Decision Desk made the call at 10:20 PM Eastern.

Decision Desk HQ projects David Crowley wins the WI Governor General Election#DecisionMade: 10:20 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/xIKIhtpBPu pic.twitter.com/MC9bTD5YdJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Decision Desk reported that Crowley was up 54.25 percent to 45.75 percent for Tiffany, a deficit Tiffany could not overcome.

This means higher taxes for Wisconsin families.

This election comes down to BIGGER PAYCHECKS or BIGGER GOVERNMENT.



David Crowley will raise your income and property taxes and spend your surplus in Madison.



We'll end the 400-year property tax hike, cut income taxes by 10% for working families, and return your surplus to you! pic.twitter.com/8sEbccDpvi — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) November 4, 2026

A vote for you is a vote for four years of Milwaukee bulls**t in Wisconsin: Fourth highest poverty rate in America, sixth highest violent crime rate, and the single worst public school system in the country. https://t.co/QdZDZycgln — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 3, 2026

Crowley will be the state's first black governor.

And there it is: Decision Desk HQ has called the governor's race for David Crowley, which would give Wisconsin its first Black governor https://t.co/Jzr2indfZv — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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