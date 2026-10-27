House Speaker Mike Johnson Launches 13 State Campaign Blitz With Week to Go Before Midterms

We have a week to go before the pivotal midterm election that will determine control of Congress and the fate of President Trump's agenda for the remainder of his term. Speaker Mike Johnson has announced another campaign blitz, where he will visit 13 states and 21 districts between now and November 3.

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With 7 days to ago before the midterm elections on November 3rd, both top House & Senate Republican leaders are on the campaign trail today. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is campaigning with House GOP candidates in New York including 2nd term Rep. Mike Lawler and Senate… pic.twitter.com/rdc1RY1wrx — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 27, 2026

Speaker Johnson will work alongside more than 40 incumbents and candidates in this last week of the campaign. This marks the last push of an incredibly busy month of campaigning for Speaker Johnson, who has traveled to 21 states and 39 districts in the last 27 days. This includes a blitz earlier this month that saw him hit seven states in five days.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is on a midterm campaign BLITZ, hitting 7 states in 5 days, and only gets about THREE HOUES of SLEEP a night while he fights to keep the Republican House majority. “[Johnson] has now raised $156M, the most by any speaker in an election cycle.”



Fox… pic.twitter.com/choIpYFzD8 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 8, 2026

During his August work period, Speaker Johnson campaigned across 18 states, 12 cities, and attended more than 75 events.

By November 3, Speaker Johnson will have campaigned in 23 states for at least 45 incumbents and candidates. Starting this morning, Speaker Johnson will visit Districts including AZ-06, IA-03, MN-10, NM-02, NY-03, NY-04, NY-17, NC-01, OH-01, OH-09, PA-07, PA-10, VA-02 and WI-03. So far this month, Speaker Johnson has campaigned in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

He also made a stop in California.

NOW: U.S. House Speaker @MikeJohnson is in Stockton, CA campaigning for CD-13 Republican candidate @KevinLincolnCA.



The visit comes as part of a six-week campaign blitz by Speaker Johnson that will take him to more than 40 congressional districts across 22 states. pic.twitter.com/DMK9RJ5t32 — Darrielle Fair (@DarrielleFairTV) October 21, 2026

This blitz comes on the heels of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson overseeing historic fundraising for House races, raising more than $30 million in the third quarter and more than $156 million for the cycle. Coupled with what the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a Johnson-endorsed PAC, has raised, Republicans have taken in well over $410 million this cycle.

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"In the final week until this fateful Election Day, I am doubling down on my efforts to defy history and defend our majority. I've seen incredible grassroots energy in scores of districts from coast to coast, and I look forward to finishing this final campaign blitz strong and turning out the vote," Speaker Johnson said. "In the stark contrast between common sense Republicans and the crazy far-left Democrats, House Republicans have the resources to compete and strong candidates on the ballot who will deliver for their constituents, and voters know what's at stake."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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