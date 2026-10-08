Speaker Mike Johnson Does It Again, Shatters Fundraising Records Ahead of Midterms

Speaker Mike Johnson has done it again.

He announced today that he has raised $30 million for House Republicans in the third quarter and that total fundraising for this cycle has passed $156 million. This number, along with what Speaker Johnson's endorsed PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), has raised puts Republican fundraising totals at well over $410 million. This shows tremendous momentum for Republicans with 26 days to go to the midterms.

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Crazy fundraising numbers from @SpeakerJohnson:



Speaker Johnson Raises $30 Million for House Republicans in the Third Quarter, Surpasses $156 Million This Cycle



WASHINGTON, D.C. - Speaker Mike Johnson announced today he raised $30 million for House Republicans in the third… — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 8, 2026

Here's more:

Speaker Johnson has now raised $156 million in campaign dollars this cycle, the most by a Speaker or Leader to this point in an election cycle, which does not include the hundreds of millions of additional funds raised by the Speaker's endorsed Super PAC. The Speaker has also surpassed over $220 million raised for House Republicans in under three years since being unanimously elected Speaker of the House. "With less than one month until the most important midterms ever, our efforts are keeping Republicans on offense against their extreme, socialist, and crazy opponents," said Speaker Johnson. "As Democrats try to run from their records and hide their dangerous agenda, we are focused on getting unprecedented resources to the Districts that will decide the majority. With this continued momentum, we are in place to defy history and defend the House to save America from the far-left."

More than $91 million has been distributed to Members, committees, campaigns, and state parties. This includes $46 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), putting Speaker Johnson on pace for the largest cycle transfer to the NRCC by a Republican Speaker or Leader.

NEW: SPEAKER JOHNSON raised $30M in third quarter - bringing total to $156 million in campaign dollars this cycle, the most by a Speaker or Leader to this point in an election cycle. — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) October 8, 2026

An additional $21.5 million has been distributed to incumbents and another $7 million to challengers

House @SpeakerJohnson raised $30 million in the third quarter, bringing his total haul this cycle to $156 million as Republicans fight to hold on to their increasingly endangered majority



Johnson's team says that's the most raised by a Republican speaker or leader at this point… — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 8, 2026

Beyond these record-setting direct fundraising efforts, Speaker Johnson also raised an additional $23.6 million for House Republicans through digital, mail, and Member events this cycle. These efforts have helped Republicans maintain a historic fundraising advantage throughout the 2026 midterm election cycle.

Speaker Johnson said the contrast between Republicans and Democrats is crystal clear. Republicans support common sense while Democrats want to destroy America.

The contrast is crystal clear:



Republicans are for COMMON SENSE.



Democrats want to destroy America's greatness with open borders, insane tax increases, defunding law enforcement, and anti-American COMMUNISM.@HouseGOP is READY FOR THIS FIGHT to protect the greatest nation in… pic.twitter.com/uP4THR4EJt — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 8, 2026

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"And you've got to ask yourself, which party is better for me and my family and my aging parents and the future of my children? For the survival of their freedom, their liberty, opportunity and security?" Johnson said. "We're standing here doing the very best that is possible every single day to ensure those things, to turn that big ship of state, to keep us going in the right direction."

"If this place were to be turned over to the radical left, you can kiss all of it goodbye."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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