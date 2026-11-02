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Gavin Newsom Didn't Jump on the Democrats' Haley Stevens Outrage Train and Ro Khanna's Not Pleased

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 02, 2026 1:00 PM
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Gavin Newsom Didn't Jump on the Democrats' Haley Stevens Outrage Train and Ro Khanna's Not Pleased
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Looks like there's trouble in the Democrats' big tent. Haley Stevens, the Michigan Democrat who endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over the weekend, has lost a lot of support from her fellow Democrats. But not Gavin Newsom, it seems. At least not yet.

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Our own Larry O'Connor asked Newsom about Haley's defection and the Democrats' reaction to it.

"Congresswoman Stevens, it appears, made this decision over concerns about the antisemitic scapegoating in an ad that ran this week and Abdul El-Sayed's rhetoric about Israel and associations with the Muslim Brotherhood," O'Connor said. "Now, Chuck Schumer says that her decision was a despicable betrayal. But you've urged, for about ten years now, Republicans to put country over party and to follow their conscience. So which is this? Was it a despicable betraying or is she exercising the independence that you've asked Republicans to exercise?"

"Well ... I don't know enough about what ultimately led her to make that decision outside of what she said in that video," Newsom replied. "And she certainly has the right to do that and I don't condemn her on that basis. I don't agree with her and I made that point clear. To the extent that the, you know ... the soon-to-be Majority Leader Schumer made that statement, that's, you should ask him. I'm not offended by it, I understand it. The ranks of the Democratic Party coming around our nominee and that's understandable."

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One of the Democrats who was not happy with Newsom's answer was Ro Khanna, who called him out on a different, now-deleted post featuring Newsom's remarks.

The irony of Khanna lecturing Newsom about a big tent when they just kicked on of their loyal Democrats to the curb in favor of El-Sayed is rich.

That's a path this could take, and it would be devastating for the Democrats and we're fine with that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | MIKE ROGERS
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