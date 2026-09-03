DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Cenk Uygur Wants Democrats Who Opposed Abdul El-Sayed to Be Punished

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 03, 2026 9:30 AM
Advertisement
Cenk Uygur Wants Democrats Who Opposed Abdul El-Sayed to Be Punished
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

For a party that claims to be a "big tent," there are some prominent voices on the Democrat side of the aisle that aren't keen on fellow party members who oppose Abdul El-Sayed. Hasan Piker, who has campaigned with and endorsed several Democrats, including El-Sayed, wants Lenin-style punishments for Democrats who don't fall in line.

Advertisement

Cenk Uygur, Hasan Piker's uncle, also shares those sentiments, and he wants Democrats who didn't support El-Sayed to be stripped of leadership positions, calling them "traitors" and claiming they're working for President Trump and Republicans.

Feel the joy.

Uygur had to get in a shot at Israel and the Jews, too.

He's totally not losing his mind over this. 

So what happens if voters in Michigan reject El-Sayed? Will Uygur want them punished, too? He barely won his primary against Stevens, after all.

Recommended
All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick Kurt Schlichter Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

You love to see it.

If you pay attention to the socialist movements of the past, that's exactly what they do. Dissent is not tolerated. Criticism is not tolerated. Step out of line, and you will be punished. Today, you're stripped of leadership roles. Tomorrow, the gulag.

In the blink of an eye.

Advertisement

It's pathetic, but also revealing. This is the new Democrat Party, and the old leadership is going to be ousted one way or another if El-Sayed and the Democratic Socialists of America get control.

That is absolutely projection. It's Democrats who routinely thwart the will of the voters. They did it with gay marriage; James Talarico wanted to do it to states that voted for anti-abortion laws; they did it with Joe Biden and Graham Platner, and they'll keep doing it until they have control.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | SOCIALISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

All This 'Feelings' Nonsense Should Make You Feel Sick

Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy

Bill Maher Had a Good Moniker for Lindsay Clancy

Matt Vespa
Who Knew Susan Collins Could Drop a Line Like This?

Who Knew Susan Collins Could Drop a Line Like This?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos