Cenk Uygur Wants Democrats Who Opposed Abdul El-Sayed to Be Punished

For a party that claims to be a "big tent," there are some prominent voices on the Democrat side of the aisle that aren't keen on fellow party members who oppose Abdul El-Sayed. Hasan Piker, who has campaigned with and endorsed several Democrats, including El-Sayed, wants Lenin-style punishments for Democrats who don't fall in line.

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Cenk Uygur, Hasan Piker's uncle, also shares those sentiments, and he wants Democrats who didn't support El-Sayed to be stripped of leadership positions, calling them "traitors" and claiming they're working for President Trump and Republicans.

After the elections, the Democratic Party should strip any traitor who spoke out against @AbdulElSayed from positions of leadership. If you attacked our candidate in a pivotal race like this, you're working for Trump and the Republicans - and should not have any leadership role. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 2, 2026

Feel the joy.

Uygur had to get in a shot at Israel and the Jews, too.

And if you'd like to serve in the Knesset, no one is stopping you. No one who betaryed their own voters should get to represent them as a leader in the party. They should be stripped of their chairmanships. I was told party unity was paramount, it turns out the Israeli lobby is. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 2, 2026

He's totally not losing his mind over this.

So what happens if voters in Michigan reject El-Sayed? Will Uygur want them punished, too? He barely won his primary against Stevens, after all.

You're literally a Turk. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) September 2, 2026

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife.

I love the smell of Democrat Party infighting in the morning. pic.twitter.com/7B6Ns4DfBo — FanOfObjectiveTruth (@FanOfObjTruth) September 2, 2026

You love to see it.

Idk. Maybe it's me, but this sounds like dictator type s**t? So people speaking their mind against the chosen leader of your movement must be stripped of positions? https://t.co/nNaciKEQui — Courtney (@superhumanity) September 2, 2026

If you pay attention to the socialist movements of the past, that's exactly what they do. Dissent is not tolerated. Criticism is not tolerated. Step out of line, and you will be punished. Today, you're stripped of leadership roles. Tomorrow, the gulag.

See how fast that happened? Only Abdul supporters can move into leadership. Anyone who spoke out against Abdul loses their position. https://t.co/iAxwQSEfvI — CeeCee (@Ceecee410) September 2, 2026

In the blink of an eye.

Cenk's whole shtick is attacking Democrats for not sufficiently slandering Israel and now he's saying you're not allowed to criticize Abdul El-Sayed. So transparently pathetic. https://t.co/ButPZP8phP — blue checkmate 🌎🗽🇺🇸🎗️💉🌻💙🤍 (@SeekingReality7) September 3, 2026

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It's pathetic, but also revealing. This is the new Democrat Party, and the old leadership is going to be ousted one way or another if El-Sayed and the Democratic Socialists of America get control.

And they still say it's Trump who is the danger to democracy.

Maybe time for a rethink Dems?? https://t.co/TLVwshVFs2 — Clive Walden 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@clifkee) September 2, 2026

That is absolutely projection. It's Democrats who routinely thwart the will of the voters. They did it with gay marriage; James Talarico wanted to do it to states that voted for anti-abortion laws; they did it with Joe Biden and Graham Platner, and they'll keep doing it until they have control.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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