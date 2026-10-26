Newsom Said the Quiet Part Out Loud. Read the DSA’s Agenda.

Welp, we saw this coming. And unfortunately, this was one of the times I would have loved to be wrong.

Back in July, I wrote about how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) was taking over the Democratic Party while Democrats continued to chase Trump. And that warning has continued to play out in more and more races this cycle. We have DSA-backed candidates like AOC in New York; Rashida Tlaib and Donavan McKinney in Michigan; Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier in New York; and Mai Vang and Angela Gonzales-Torres in California. And that’s just to name a few.

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And then TODAY, Townhall published an undercover video of Newscum saying out loud what many of us have been warning about:

“The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that’s going to be a mainstream democratic movement. Absolutely. No question about that.”

UNDERCOVER: GAVIN NEWSOM SAYS THE DSA IS "GOING TO BE DOMINANT" AND "MAINSTREAM" IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY!



"The DSA, the energy and the desire and demand for bold change, not incremental change, is very much going to be dominant. I mean, that's going to be a mainstream Democratic… pic.twitter.com/y83qCrYiwO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 26, 2026

Absolutely. No question about that.

Well, shocker… I have a few questions.

Starting with: Have you actually read what this organization wants to do?

Because the DSA has put it in writing. Its own published program calls for abolishing ICE, ending its detention and deportation operations, and granting amnesty to immigrants regardless of status. It calls for redirecting police funding toward the eventual abolition of the police and prison system. It also proposes eliminating the Senate and the Electoral College.

Then there’s this little gem:

“Replace the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.”

Read that again. Subordinate to Congress.

And while we’re at it, can someone please explain how “democratic” fits the same description as a movement that wants to make the judiciary subordinate to Congress?

The DSA calls itself democratic while proposing to dismantle the constitutional checks on political power. The contradiction is right there in its own program. Slapping “democratic” in front of socialism doesn’t make the agenda any less dangerous. It just makes the sales pitch easier.

This is freaking Looney Tunes.

The Democratic leaders who have spent years “warning us” about threats to democracy should have to explain why the DSA, and its proposal to strip the judiciary of its independence, belongs in the Democratic Party’s mainstream ideology.

An independent Supreme Court can tell Congress it has exceeded its constitutional authority. That checks political power. Why would Americans want to hand that independence over to the very politicians the Court may need to restrain?

And before someone tries to explain that the police language just means better training or more accountability, the program explicitly says “fully abolishing the police and prison system.”

One member of the DSA’s National Political Committee even wrote an essay defending that goal, explaining that reforms should advance the eventual abolition of policing and prisons. The essay also acknowledges that some DSA members and endorsed elected officials have rejected the demand. So yes, the organization is divided. The demand is still in its published program.

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And voters deserve more than vague promises about “bold change” when the details involve dismantling institutions that protect their rights and keep their communities safe.

The Democratic establishment can see which horse is gaining ground. And rather than draw a line, politicians like Newsom appear increasingly willing to climb into the saddle. Apparently, dismantling the America we know and love isn’t a dealbreaker if it comes with a path to power.

If Newsom believes this movement will become mainstream, he owes Americans an answer about the agenda that comes with it. Does he reject it? Will he fight it? Or will he help sell it once he decides that’s what winning requires? Because the Supreme Court, immigration enforcement, police, and prisons are a hell of a lot to gamble with for political relevance.

In July, we discussed that while Democrats were chasing Trump, the DSA was changing their party. Now the establishment can see it happening, and instead of stopping it, some seem to be calculating how to benefit from it. And that makes the danger considerably worse. A radical movement can organize for years and remain on the fringe. Give it the establishment’s money, infrastructure, and political cover, and suddenly its ambitions have a much clearer path to power.

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They will call it “bold change.” They will campaign on “saving democracy.” And they will expect Americans to ignore the institutions their new “allies” have explicitly promised to dismantle.

I love this country too much to shrug. And I have zero patience for politicians willing to trade this country’s future, and our future, for their own power.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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